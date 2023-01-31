Sub 4m Sedans 2022 – Dzire Sales 1.6 L, Tigor Beats Aura, Amaze

Maruti Suzuki DZire finished at the top of sedan sales table with a 52.98 percent share scaling over its rivals by a significant margin

Even as SUVs have become a popular buy among customers in recent times, one cannot discount the many benefits that sedans offer. While hatchbacks offer a more economical driving experience and SUVs are more befitting our road conditions, it is sedans that are a better bet when it comes to fuel economy, space and comfort.

We have earlier covered compact SUV sales in CY 2022 which stood at 3,47,264 units. SUV sales in the mid-size segment were at 1,42,452 units during the same period. Now we list out sub 4 meter sedan sales during the CY 2022 period which stood at a total of 3,01,872 units averaging at 21,127 units per month. The current lineup of best-selling sub 4m sedans include Maruti DZire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

Sub 4m Sedan Sales CY 2022

Maruti Suzuki DZire is the best-selling sedan in India. Sales not only exceeded every other model on this list in total sales through CY 2022 but also in every month of the year by significant numbers. Total sales of the DZire stood at 1,59,919 units during the Jan-Dec 2022 period. This was an average of 13,327 units per month with a share of 52.98 percent.

Sales in Q1 2022 stood at 51,028 units which dipped to 34,901 units in Q2 2022 to end H1 2022 at 85,929 unit sales. Following lower sales in September 2022, sales in Q3 stood at 35,216 units while it increased to 38,774 units in Q4 with H2 sales at 73,990 units.

Tata Tigor was at No. 2 with total sales of 48,349 units during CY 2022. This was a monthly average of 4,029 units with a 16.02 percent share. Sales in H1 2022 stood at 23,759 units while H2 sales increased to 24,590 units. Tata Motors also offers the Tigor EV which has gained a 4 Star safety rating. It is capable of going up to 306 kms on a single charge.

Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze

Hyundai Aura commands a 15.59 percent share on this list. Sales in the past year stood at 47,076 units with a monthly average of 3,923 units. Even as sales through Q1 and Q2 were lower than that of the Tata Tigor, sales of the Aura exceeded that of the Tigor in Q3 and Q4.

Hyundai recently updated the Aura sub-compact sedan for 2023 model year. It comes in with better driver and passenger comforts and infotainment along with revised engine lineup. Safety also gets enhanced with best in class safety with 4 airbags as standard and 6 airbags offered as an option. New Aura facelift is priced from Rs 6.29- 8.72 lakh for petrol variant while Aura CNG ranges from Rs 8.1 – Rs 8.87 lakh (All prices ex-showroom).

Sales of the Honda Amaze sedan through CY 2022 stood at 46,528 units with an average of 3,877 units per month. Commanding a 15.41 percent share among these 4 competitors, sales of the Honda Amaze ended Q1 2022 at 11,788 units which dipped to 11,526 units in Q2 of the same period. Q3 sales fell even further to 10,267 units but increased to 12,947 units in the Q4 period. In a recent development, Honda has discontinued diesel variants of the Amaze sub-compact sedan. It is now only offered in petrol variant with prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).