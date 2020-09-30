Tata Nexon Sales Increase Apr to Aug 2020 – Brezza, Venue Declines

While Venue and Vitara Brezza continue to lead the segment, only Nexon witnessed positive growth during the given period

It has been a difficult period for the automotive industry since the economic slowdown last year on which the Covid-19 pandemic added fuel to fire. Sales of automobiles further deteriorated due to the ongoing crisis which was felt especially in the first quarter of the current 2020-21 fiscal year.

However, things have started to improve since the beginning of the second quarter, i.e. July, as businesses started to reopen gradually and demands increased. Compact UVs continued with a strong overall performance in the period between April and August this year. The sub-4 metre UV category, despite selling a lesser number of units than the previous year during the same period remained solid.

The total number of subcompact SUVs sold during the period of April-August this year stands at 70,915 units as compared to that of 1,33,282 units sold last year during the same period. This records a big decline of over 46 percent from previous sales figures in the overall sub-4 metre SUV segment India. In the current period from April to August 2020, Indian automotive brands retailed a total of 70,915 SUVs as opposed to 1,33,282 retailed last year.

Venue, Vitara Brezza Continue To Dominate

Hyundai Venue continued to lead the charts despite a decline of over 41 percent compared to last year. In the given period this year, 20,372 units of Venue were sold by Hyundai as opposed to 34,739 units sold last year during the same period.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,824 units this year despite witnessing a decline of over 52 percent. Last year, during April-August, Vitara Brezza was the segment leader with 41,848 units sold.

Nexon- Only Car To Improve On Sales

Tata Nexon is the only car in this segment to have witnessed a slight positive growth thanks to the impressive facelift given to it earlier this year. Nexon recorded a sale of 13,169 units this year between April and August whereas last year it registered 12,652 units. Thus, a growth of just over 4 percent.

Others record sub-standard numbers

The rest of the cars in this space recorded less than impressive numbers. Mahindra XUV300 (8,578 units), Ford EcoSport (6,738 units) and Honda WR-V (6,897 units) all have registered huge slumps in sales numbers accounting to 59 percent, 58 percent and 67 percent negative growth respectively.

With new entrants to this segment like Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser, things are set to become interesting as competition in this space intensifies. It is expected that with the addition of new cars in this space, the overall sales figures improve.

