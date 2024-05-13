Sub 4m SUV Sales April 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Thar, Jimny

Sub 4m SUV segment is the most in demand – This segment has registered sales of over 1.09 lakh in April 2024

Sub-4m SUV sales (3.8-4 meters) in April 2024 have seen outstanding growth. Sales improved by 22.35% on a YoY basis to 1,09,922 units. MoM sales also saw a 1.66% improvement over 1,08,126 units sold in March 2024.

Sub-4m SUV YoY Sales – April 2024 Vs April 2023

Tata Punch/EV has emerged as a formidable rival in the sub-4m SUV segment. It has taken over a position held by the Tata Nexon and been a leader in this segment for the past 4 months (Jan-April 2024). Punch/EV sales saw a 75.21% YoY growth to 19,158 units in April 2024 from 10,934 units sold in April 2023 to command a 17.43% share on this list.

Next two cars on the list are from Maruti Suzuki. These are Brezza (17,113 units) and Fronx (14,286 units), each of which have posted YoY growth at 44.58% and 62.64% respectively. Tata Nexon/EV, once a leader of the pack, has been relegated to No. 4 on this list with a 25.56% YoY decline in sales to 11,168 units. There had been 15,002 units sold in April 2023 relating to a 3,834 unit volume de-growth.

Mahindra Bolero followed next with 9,537 unit sales last month, a 5.33% YoY growth. Hyundai Venue (9,120 units) and Kia Sonet (7,901 units) have seen a YoY de-growth while the relatively new Hyundai Exter found itself at No. 7 on this list with 7,756 unit sales last month.

Mahindra Thar recorded a 16.18% YoY growth to 6,160 units while sales of the XUV300 dipped by 20.92% to 4,003 units in April 2024. Mahindra has launched the updated XUV300 in the form of XUV3XO, which is likely to boost sales in coming months. Nissan Magnite (2,404 units) and Renault Kiger (1,059 units) also saw sales in the red while there were 257 units of the Maruti Jimny sold last month.

Sub-4m SUV MoM Sales – April 2024 Vs March 2024

When comparing sales of sub-4m SUVs on a MoM basis we find a de-growth across most models on this list. Tata Punch posted a 9.18% growth from 17,547 units sold in March 2024 while Maruti Brezza and Fronx have seen sales growth at 17.10% and 14.01% respectively.

Tata Nexon sales dipped 20.56% and lower sales were also reported by Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Venue, sales of which fell 7.83% and 5.14% respectively. Kia Sonet and Hyundai Exter also saw sales dip 9.70% and 8.48% on a MoM basis in April 2024. The Mahindra Thar and XUV300 have seen sales improve by 1.84% and an astounding 93.19% respectively.

Nissan Magnite suffered an 11% MoM decline in sales to 2,404 units from 2,701 units sold in March 2024 while Renault Kiger sales grew marginally by 0.86%. Maruti Jimny trailed this list with 257 units sold last month, a 19.18% MoM decline from 318 units sold in March 2024.