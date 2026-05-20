Sub 4m SUV Sales April 2026 – Punch, Fronx, Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Exter, XUV3XO

Sub 4m SUV sales in India registered healthy year-on-year growth in April 2026. Total segment sales stood at 1,19,144 units, up from 1,02,845 units sold in April 2025, resulting in volume growth of 16,299 units and YoY growth of 15.85%.

Sub 4m SUV Sales April 2026

Tata Punch, including EV sales, emerged as the best-selling sub 4m SUV in April 2026 with sales of 19,107 units. Compared to 12,496 units sold in April last year, Punch posted strong growth of 52.90%. The SUV accounted for 16.04% share of the segment.

Maruti Fronx secured second place with sales of 18,829 units. Fronx registered YoY growth of 31.26%, gaining 4,484 units over April 2025 sales of 14,345 units. Tata Nexon, including EV variants, was close behind in third position with 18,126 units sold. Nexon sales increased by 17.27% compared to 15,457 units sold a year earlier.

Maruti Brezza witnessed decline in sales despite remaining among the top-selling SUVs in the segment. Brezza sales fell to 14,124 units from 16,971 units sold in April 2025, resulting in a decline of 16.78%. This could be because facelifted Brezza is planned for launch soon. Hyundai Venue registered one of the strongest performances in the segment with sales rising 56.17% YoY to 12,420 units. Venue gained 4,467 units over 7,953 units sold last year. Kia Sonet also posted healthy growth of 30.60% with 10,537 units sold.

Hyundai Exter continued to maintain strong momentum with sales of 8,096 units, up 49.48% from 5,416 units sold in April 2025. Mahindra XUV3XO sales stood at 7,517 units, remaining almost flat YoY with marginal decline of 0.67%. Skoda Kylaq recorded sales of 4,089 units in April 2026, witnessing decline of 23.77% over 5,364 units sold a year earlier. Toyota Taisor posted modest growth of 5.33% with 2,550 units sold.

Nissan Magnite sales stood at 1,775 units with slight growth of 1.49%, while Renault Kiger registered growth of 19.97% with 727 units sold. Maruti Jimny posted strong percentage growth of 60.79%, although volumes remained relatively low at 693 units. Kia Syros saw the sharpest decline in the segment. Sales dropped to 554 units from 4,000 units sold in April 2025, resulting in a decline of 86.15%.

On a month-on-month basis, total sub 4m SUV sales declined by 2.91% compared to 1,22,710 units sold in March 2026. Tata Punch and Nexon both witnessed MoM decline, while Maruti Fronx and Hyundai Exter recorded healthy sequential growth. Fronx sales increased by 21.16% MoM, whereas Exter registered growth of 24.98%.

OEM-Wise Sub 4m Analysis

Tata Motors led the sub-compact SUV segment in April 2026 with combined sales of 37,233 units from Punch and Nexon lineup, registering 33.20% YoY growth and 31.25% market share. Maruti Suzuki followed with 33,646 units from Fronx, Brezza and Jimny, although Brezza decline limited overall growth to 5.98%.

Hyundai recorded strong 53.46% YoY growth with Venue and Exter combined sales at 20,516 units. Kia sales declined 8.10% due to weak Syros performance despite steady Sonet demand. Mahindra sales remained largely flat, while Skoda witnessed a notable decline in Kylaq sales.