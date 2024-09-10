Sub 4m SUV Sales Aug 2024 – Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, Venue, XUV3XO, Punch, Exter

Sub-Compact SUV Sales in India Rise by 18.48% in August 2024, Kia Sonet Posts Record Growth

The sub-compact SUV segment (3.8 – 4 meter) in India saw significant growth in August 2024, with total sales reaching 1,05,499 units, marking an 18.48% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 89,040 units sold in August 2023. Several models posted impressive growth, while others faced declines, indicating a dynamic and competitive market.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Aug 2024 – Maruti Brezza Leads the Segment

Maruti Brezza is once again back on the top as the No 1-selling sub-compact SUV in August 2024, with 19,190 units sold. This represents a 31.69% YoY increase, adding 4,618 units compared to the 14,572 units sold in August 2023. Brezza’s dominant performance gave it an 18.19% share of the sub-compact SUV market, reflecting its continued popularity.

Tata Punch, including its electric variant, also performed well, with sales rising by 7.71% YoY. Punch sold 15,643 units in August 2024, an increase of 1,120 units compared to August 2023, securing a 14.83% market share. Tata Nexon/EV emerged as one of the top gainers in the segment, recording a 52.68% YoY growth. Nexon/EV sold 12,289 units in August 2024, up by 4,240 units from the 8,049 units sold in August 2023. Both Punch and Nexon have reported decline in sales when comparing MoM. Tata has announced huge discounts this month to boost sales.

Kia Sonet saw the highest YoY growth in the sub-compact SUV segment, with sales surging by 144.49%. Sonet sold 10,073 units in August 2024, an increase of 5,953 units compared to the 4,120 units sold in August 2023. This explosive growth secured Sonet a 9.55% share of the market, highlighting its growing appeal among Indian consumers.

Mahindra XUV3XO also posted strong growth, with sales rising by 80.29% YoY. XUV3XO sold 9,000 units in August 2024, an increase of 4,008 units from August 2023, giving it an 8.53% market share. Toyota Taisor, a relatively new entrant, sold 3,213 units in August 2024, capturing a 3.05% share of the sub-compact SUV market.

Hyundai Venue and Exter Face Declines

While many models posted gains, Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Exter experienced declines. Hyundai Venue’s sales dropped by 17.02% YoY, with 9,085 units sold in August 2024, down by 1,863 units from the 10,948 units sold in August 2023. Venue’s market share stood at 8.61%. Hyundai Exter saw a 10.74% YoY decline, selling 6,632 units in August 2024, down by 798 units compared to August 2023. Exter’s market share fell to 6.29%. Interestingly, both SUVs have reported MoM growth.

Mahindra Thar faced a 28.28% YoY decline, selling 4,268 units in August 2024, down by 1,683 units from 5,951 units sold in August 2023. Thar’s market share dropped to 4.05%, reflecting challenges in the off-road SUV category. Maruti Jimny faced the steepest decline in the segment, with sales plunging by 80.93% YoY. Jimny sold just 592 units in August 2024, down by 2,512 units from August 2023, reducing its market share to a mere 0.56%. Jimny MoM sales declined by a massive 76%.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger saw minor declines in August 2024. Nissan Magnite sold 2,257 units, a marginal decrease of 1 unit compared to August 2023, capturing a 2.14% market share. Renault Kiger sold 870 units, down by 59 units from August 2023, representing a 6.35% decline and holding a 0.82% share of the market.