Sub 4m SUV Sales Aug 2025 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV 3XO, Kylaq, Taisor

The sub-4 meter SUV segment witnessed a total of 86,169 units sold in August 2025, down by 14.88% YoY compared to 1,01,231 units sold in August 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the decline was marginal, with sales slipping by just 0.44% against July 2025 volumes of 86,553 units.
Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, led the segment in August 2025 with 14,004 units sold, growing by 13.96% YoY over 12,289 units in August 2024. It also improved MoM by 9.19%, up from 12,825 units in July 2025. Maruti Brezza followed with 13,620 units, though it registered a sharp 29.03% YoY decline from 19,190 units. MoM, Brezza sales were down slightly by 3.16%.
Maruti Fronx recorded 12,422 units, remaining flat YoY with a modest 0.28% increase from 12,387 units last year. However, it dipped MoM by 3.50% compared to 12,872 units in July 2025. Tata Punch, including its EV, sold 10,704 units, falling 31.57% YoY from 15,643 units, while remaining nearly stable MoM with just a 0.75% decline.
Among Korean models, Hyundai Venue saw 8,109 units, down 10.74% YoY but slightly higher MoM at 0.68%. Kia Sonet posted 7,741 units, declining 23.15% YoY but improving 1.49% MoM. Mahindra XUV3XO registered 5,521 units, facing a steep 38.66% YoY drop from 9,000 units and also a 23.72% MoM fall versus 7,238 units in July. Hyundai Exter accounted for 5,061 units, down 23.69% YoY from 6,632 units, while remaining flat MoM with a 0.28% decline.
Skoda Kylaq sold 3,099 units in August 2025. On a MoM basis, it fell 8.23% compared to 3,377 units sold in July. Toyota Taisor recorded 2,683 units, falling 16.50% YoY from 3,213 units but showing a sharp 59.04% MoM increase from 1,687 units in July.
In the lower-volume segment, Nissan Magnite sold 1,384 units, down 38.68% YoY and slightly lower MoM by 3.15%. Recently updated Renault Kiger managed 910 units, marginally up 4.60% YoY and surging 181.73% MoM from just 323 units in July. Maruti Jimny sold 603 units, nearly flat YoY with 1.86% growth, but rising strongly 66.57% MoM from 362 units. Finally, Kia Syros recorded 308 units in August, down sharply 63.07% MoM compared to 834 units in July.