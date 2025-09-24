Sub 4m SUV Sales Aug 2025 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV 3XO, Kylaq, Taisor

The sub-4 meter SUV segment witnessed a total of 86,169 units sold in August 2025, down by 14.88% YoY compared to 1,01,231 units sold in August 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the decline was marginal, with sales slipping by just 0.44% against July 2025 volumes of 86,553 units.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Aug 2025

Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, led the segment in August 2025 with 14,004 units sold, growing by 13.96% YoY over 12,289 units in August 2024. It also improved MoM by 9.19%, up from 12,825 units in July 2025. Maruti Brezza followed with 13,620 units, though it registered a sharp 29.03% YoY decline from 19,190 units. MoM, Brezza sales were down slightly by 3.16%.

Maruti Fronx recorded 12,422 units, remaining flat YoY with a modest 0.28% increase from 12,387 units last year. However, it dipped MoM by 3.50% compared to 12,872 units in July 2025. Tata Punch, including its EV, sold 10,704 units, falling 31.57% YoY from 15,643 units, while remaining nearly stable MoM with just a 0.75% decline.

Among Korean models, Hyundai Venue saw 8,109 units, down 10.74% YoY but slightly higher MoM at 0.68%. Kia Sonet posted 7,741 units, declining 23.15% YoY but improving 1.49% MoM. Mahindra XUV3XO registered 5,521 units, facing a steep 38.66% YoY drop from 9,000 units and also a 23.72% MoM fall versus 7,238 units in July. Hyundai Exter accounted for 5,061 units, down 23.69% YoY from 6,632 units, while remaining flat MoM with a 0.28% decline.

Skoda Kylaq sold 3,099 units in August 2025. On a MoM basis, it fell 8.23% compared to 3,377 units sold in July. Toyota Taisor recorded 2,683 units, falling 16.50% YoY from 3,213 units but showing a sharp 59.04% MoM increase from 1,687 units in July.

In the lower-volume segment, Nissan Magnite sold 1,384 units, down 38.68% YoY and slightly lower MoM by 3.15%. Recently updated Renault Kiger managed 910 units, marginally up 4.60% YoY and surging 181.73% MoM from just 323 units in July. Maruti Jimny sold 603 units, nearly flat YoY with 1.86% growth, but rising strongly 66.57% MoM from 362 units. Finally, Kia Syros recorded 308 units in August, down sharply 63.07% MoM compared to 834 units in July.