Sub 4m SUV Sales Feb 2025 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, XUV3XO, Sonet, Syros, Kylaq

Sales figures for February 2025 highlight the growing preference for sub-4 meter SUVs, a segment that offers several advantages. Compact dimensions suited for Indian roads, versatility for both on-road and off-road driving, and affordable pricing are key benefits. Interior space, comfort, and utility further enhance buyer interest in this segment.

Top-Selling Sub-4 Meter SUVs – February 2025 (YoY Sales)

In February 2025, Maruti Fronx led sales charts to become the No.1 sub-4 meter SUV. Fronx topped the list along with Maruti Brezza, surpassing Tata Punch and Nexon, which led in January 2025. Newly launched Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq have also strengthened their presence in this segment. Total sub-4 meter SUV sales rose to 1,13,517 units in February 2025, a 17.36% growth from 96,725 units in February 2024, translating to an increase of 16,792 units.

Maruti Fronx topped sales, not only as the best-selling sub-4 meter SUV but also as the best-selling car in India last month. With 21,461 units sold, it achieved an impressive 51.48% YoY growth, securing an 18.91% market share, a notable rise from 14,168 units in February 2024. Also from Maruti’s lineup, Brezza recorded 15,392 units, though it experienced a 2.37% YoY decline, maintaining a 13.56% market share.

Tata Nexon/EV and Punch/EV, which led sales in January 2025, slipped to third and fourth positions. Nexon sales improved to 15,349 units, marking a 6.63% YoY growth, while Punch sales dropped 21.04% to 14,559 units, down from 18,438 units in February 2024. Hyundai Venue registered 10,125 units, reflecting a 13.34% YoY growth from 8,933 units in February 2024. Mahindra XUV3XO also saw rising demand with 7,861 units sold, up from 4,218 units in the same month last year, marking an 86.37% YoY growth.

Kia Sonet suffered a 16.52% YoY decline, with 7,598 units sold, whereas new entrant Syros performed well with 5,425 units, securing a 4.78% market share in this segment. Syros is now Kia’s third best-selling model, following Sonet (7,598 units) and Seltos (6,446 units).

Hyundai Exter sales fell 29.29% YoY to 5,361 units, while Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor recorded 3,636 units and 3,604 units, respectively. Nissan Magnite sales declined 15.50% YoY to 2,328 units, down from 2,755 units in February 2024. Renault Kiger saw a sharp 58.64% drop, with 433 units sold compared to 1,047 units a year ago. Maruti Jimny trailed the list with 385 units, experiencing a 0.34% YoY growth from 322 units in February 2024.

Sub-4 Meter SUV – MoM Sales February 2025

Month-on-month (MoM) sales saw a decline for several models. Maruti Fronx and Brezza posted 41.27% and 4.37% growth, respectively, while Tata Nexon/EV and Punch/EV saw sales decline 0.31% and 10.30%, respectively. In January 2025, Nexon sold 15,397 units, and Punch recorded 16,231 units. Hyundai Venue also faced an 8.83% MoM drop from 11,106 units in January 2025. Mahindra XUV3XO sales dipped 7.01%, down from 8,454 units in January. Kia Sonet, however, grew 5.62%, improving from 7,194 units sold the previous month. Syros declined 2.18% MoM, down from 5,546 units in January.

Among other models, Exter sales fell 11.65%, while Skoda Kylaq gained significant attention, registering a 192.75% MoM surge with 3,636 units, up from 2,474 units in January, its first month of deliveries. Toyota Taisor sales rose 45.91% MoM, while Nissan Magnite sales declined 3.16% and Renault Kiger dropped 42.65% MoM. Maruti Jimny saw renewed demand, despite being Maruti’s second-lowest-selling model in February. Sales jumped 136.20% MoM to 385 units, up from 163 units in January 2025. To further boost demand, Maruti is offering a Rs 1 lakh discount on Jimny throughout March 2025.