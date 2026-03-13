Sub 4m SUV Sales Feb 2026 – Nexon, Punch, Brezza, Fronx, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO

India’s highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment (3.8m–4m) continued to witness strong traction in February 2026. Total sales stood at 1,14,531 units, registering a marginal 0.89% year-on-year growth compared to 1,13,517 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 5.46% from 1,21,150 units recorded in January 2026. Tata Motors dominated the segment with both Nexon and Punch securing the top two positions, while Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza and Fronx followed closely behind.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Feb 2026

Tata Nexon, including its EV version, emerged as the best-selling sub 4m SUV in February 2026 with 19,430 units sold. This marked a 26.59% year-on-year growth compared to 15,349 units sold in February 2025. Despite strong annual growth, Nexon sales declined 16.84% MoM from 23,365 units recorded in January 2026.

Closely following Nexon was Tata Punch, including Punch EV, with 18,748 units sold last month. Punch recorded a 28.77% YoY growth over 14,559 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales dipped slightly by 2.64% from 19,257 units sold in January 2026.

Maruti Brezza secured the third position with 17,863 units sold in February 2026. The SUV posted a 16.05% YoY growth compared to 15,392 units sold during the same period last year. On a MoM basis, Brezza sales increased 2.16% from 17,486 units sold in January 2026. Maruti Fronx ranked fourth with 13,898 units, although it witnessed a sharp 35.24% YoY decline from 21,461 units sold in February 2025. On a monthly basis, Fronx sales improved 4.08% compared to 13,353 units sold in January 2026.

Venue, Sonet Continue Steady Demand

Hyundai Venue registered 10,494 units in February 2026, marking a modest 3.64% YoY growth over 10,125 units sold last year. However, sales declined 15.46% MoM from 12,413 units sold in January 2026. Kia Sonet reported 9,750 units, reflecting a strong 28.32% YoY increase compared to 7,598 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales were down 11.35% from 10,998 units recorded in January 2026.

Mahindra XUV3XO, including its EV variant, posted 8,637 units in February 2026, registering a 9.87% YoY growth compared to 7,861 units sold a year earlier. Skoda Kylaq, one of the newer entrants in the segment, recorded 4,532 units, reflecting a 24.64% YoY growth. On a month-on-month basis, Kylaq saw a significant 40.75% increase compared to 3,220 units sold in January 2026, indicating rising demand for the compact SUV.

Hyundai Exter recorded 4,200 units, registering a 21.66% YoY decline compared to 5,361 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales also dropped 25.28%. Hyundai will soon launch updated Exter, making it even more value for money offering. Toyota Taisor posted 2,854 units, down 20.81% YoY compared to 3,604 units sold last year. However, it registered a 13.21% MoM growth over 2,521 units sold in January 2026.

Nissan Magnite reported 2,230 units, reflecting a slight 4.21% YoY decline. Renault Kiger recorded 701 units, showing a strong 61.89% YoY growth, albeit on a lower base. Maruti Jimny, though positioned as a lifestyle off-roader, recorded 532 units, registering a 38.18% YoY growth.

Overall Segment Trend

Despite intense competition and a growing number of entrants, the sub-compact SUV segment continues to remain one of the most important volume drivers in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors maintained a strong presence with Nexon and Punch leading the charts, while Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra continued to compete closely across multiple price points. With new launches and updates expected in the coming months, the segment is likely to remain one of the most dynamic spaces in India’s automotive market.