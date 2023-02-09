Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2023 – Nexon 15k, Venue + Sonet 20k

Sales in the sub-4m UV/crossover segment increased both on a YoY and MoM basis in Jan 2023

SUV sales are on the rise in India. In the earlier posts, we discussed compact SUV sales (Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Kushaq, etc). In this post, we will take a look at the sub-compact SUVs, which fall in the sub 4 meter segment. Total sales in this segment stood at 59,444 units in Jan 2023, up 5.80 percent over 56,187 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 27.47 percent over 46,635 units sold in Dec 2022.

Tata Nexon was at the top of this list with a 26.19 percent market share. Sales in the past month stood at 15,567 units, up 12.67 percent over 13,816 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 29.15 percent over 12,053 units sold in Dec 2022. Tata Nexon was also the leading sub-4m SUV sold through CY 2022 with 1,68,278 units sold through the Jan-Dec 2022 period commanding a monthly average of 14,023 units.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2023

At No. 2 was the Maruti Brezza. Sales improved by 49.95 percent YoY to 14,359 units in Jan 2023, up from 9,576 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a 28.21 percent MoM growth as against 11,200 units sold in Dec 2022. The Brezza commands a market share of 24.16 percent.

Sales de-growth was reported for the Hyundai Venue in Jan 2023. Sales dipped 5.62 percent YoY to 10,738 units, down from 11,377 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, improved 29.61 percent when compared to 8,285 units sold in Dec 2022. 2023 Hyundai Venue has just been launched with new features.

Kia Sonet was the 4th best-selling sub-4m UV last month. Sales stood at 9,251 units, up 33.99 percent as against 6,904 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a 60.27 percent MoM growth from 5,772 units sold in Dec 2022. Together, Venue + Sonet sales were at 19,989 units in Jan 2023.

Sub 4m SUV Sales MoM Analysis

YoY and MoM growth of 18.46 percent and 11.13 percent respectively was seen for the Mahindra XUV300 in Jan 2023. Sales stood at 5,390 units last month, up from 4,550 units sold in Jan 2022 while in Dec 2022 sales had been at 4,850 units. The XUV300 currently commands a 9.07 percent market share.

Nissan Magnite sales dipped 26.76 percent YoY to 2,803 units, down from 3,827 units sold in Jan 2022. It however, made up numbers when compared to 2,020 units sold in Dec 2022 relating to a 38.76 percent MoM growth.

Sales de-growth was reported both for the Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V. Kiger sales dipped 62.23 percent YoY and 44.99 percent MoM to 1,153 units. WR-V sales also fell 62.96 percent YoY and 49.03 percent Mom to just 183 units. The 2023 Renault Kiger has been introduced with updated features.