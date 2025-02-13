Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2025 – Punch, Nexon, Brezza, Fronx, XUV3XO, Syros

India’s sub 4m SUV segment has been a popular one as it caters to SUV aspirants with a feature-loaded experience at an affordable price. Where sales are concerned, this segment managed to push out 1,06,969 units in January 2025 with 15.32% YoY and 20.18% MoM growth as opposed to 92,759 units from January 2024 and 89,008 units from December 2024. Volume growth was 14,210 units YoY and 17,961 units MoM.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2025

Where sheer numbers are concerned, Maruti Suzuki Fronx/Toyota Taisor has the upper hand combined, at 17,662 units sold last month. Individually, Tata Punch/Punch EV took the top position with 16,231 units. Sales dropped YoY by 9.72% and grew by 7.68% MoM. Punch accounted for 15.17% sales of this segment.

In 2nd position, we have Punch’s bigger brother, Nexon/Nexon EV with 15,397 units sold last month and accounted for 14.39% of sales in this segment. Just like Punch, Tata Nexon saw a 10.39% YoY drop and a 13.75% MoM gain as opposed to 17,182 units from last year and 13,536 units from a month before.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the first vehicle on this list to register positive growth in both YoY (11.35%) and MoM (41.29%) aspects. With 15,192 units sold, Fronx accounted for 14.2% sales in this segment. In 4th place, we have Brezza which registered sales decline in both YoY (3.63%) and MoM (14.93%) aspects as it sold 14,747 units, losing 556 units YoY and 2,589 units MoM in volume.

Hyundai Venue took 5th place with 11,106 units sold and was the last one to have a 10%+ market share in this segment. Venue saw a 6.13% YoY decline and 8.19% MoM growth. At the same time, Mahindra XUV3XO sold 8,454 units with a massive sales growth of 75.5% YoY and 20.77% MoM, gaining 3,637 units YoY and 1,454 units MoM in volume.

Sonet registered highest MoM growth of 111.58%

With 7,194 units, Kia Sonet doubled its sales MoM at 115.58% growth but witnessed a 37.61% YoY decline, losing 4,336 units in volume. Platform partners Hyundai Exter and Kia Syros sales fell close to each other at 6,068 and 5,546 units respectively. Syros was just launched and these are wholesale numbers, whereas Exter saw a 26.26% YoY drop and a 15.14% MoM growth.

Fronx’s Toyota counterpart, the Taisor, sold 2,470 units and registered a 6.01% MoM decline. Platform partners, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sold 2,404 units and 755 units respectively. Where Magnite saw sales drop by 16.03% YoY and gain 13.56% MoM, Kiger saw 0.67% YoY and 27.1% MoM growth.

The newly launched Skoda Kylaq managed to sell 1,242 units in January 2025. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Jimny maintained its sales YoY at 163 units, which was an 85.18% MoM decline over the 1,100 units sold in December 2024.