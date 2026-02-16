Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2026 – Nexon, Punch, Brezza, Fronx, Venue, Sonet, XUV 3XO, Exter, Kylaq

India’s sub-compact SUV segment (3.8–4 metre) continued to witness healthy demand in January 2026, with total sales reaching 1,21,150 units. This marks a 13.26% year-on-year growth over 1,06,969 units sold in January 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, volumes remained largely flat, down marginally by 0.36% compared to 1,21,591 units in December 2025.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2026

Tata Motors retained a strong grip on the segment with Nexon / EV leading the charts at 23,365 units in January 2026. This represents a robust 51.75% YoY growth and a 20.59% MoM rise. Close behind was Punch / EV, which recorded 19,257 units, up 18.64% YoY and 20.51% MoM. Together, Nexon and Punch accounted for over 42,000 units, reinforcing Tata’s dominance in the sub-4m SUV space.

Maruti Brezza secured third place with 17,486 units, growing 18.57% YoY, although it saw a slight 1.23% dip MoM. Brezza continues to be one of Maruti’s most consistent performers in the segment. Maruti Brezza facelift has been spied on test, and is expected to launch soon. In contrast, Maruti Fronx reported 13,353 units, reflecting a 12.11% YoY decline and a sharp 35.51% MoM drop. The December spike appears to have normalised in January, leading to a volume correction.

Venue, Sonet Maintain Momentum

Hyundai Venue posted 12,413 units, up 11.77% YoY and 20.26% MoM. Meanwhile, Kia Sonet emerged as one of the fastest-growing models among established players, registering 10,998 units, up 52.88% YoY and 16.78% MoM.

Mid-Pack Performers

Mahindra XUV3XO / EV clocked 8,845 units, reflecting modest 4.63% YoY growth but a 6.12% MoM decline. Hyundai Exter recorded 5,621 units, down 7.37% YoY but largely flat MoM. Hyundai is getting ready to launch Exter facelift next month. Skoda Kylaq saw significant YoY growth of 159.26% at 3,220 units, though it dipped 12.21% compared to December. Toyota Taisor and Nissan Magnite registered 2,521 and 2,502 units respectively. Magnite posted a healthy 31.55% MoM growth.

Sharp Swings At The Bottom

Renault Kiger declined 6.89% YoY and 38.98% MoM to 703 units. Maruti Jimny saw a notable 262.58% YoY rise to 591 units, albeit from a low base. Maruti has added ADAS features to Jimny export variants, same could launch later this year in India. Kia Syros reported 275 units, down sharply both YoY and MoM, indicating significant volume correction. Kia India has plans to launch the Syros EV later this year.

While overall volumes remained steady month-on-month, the sub-compact SUV segment continues to expand year-on-year. Established players such as Tata, Maruti, Hyundai and Kia continue to dominate, but emerging nameplates like Kylaq are gradually building presence. With multiple facelifts, new powertrain options and feature updates expected through 2026, competition in the sub-4m SUV space is set to intensify further.