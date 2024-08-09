Sub 4m SUV Sales Jul 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Nexon, XUV3XO, Sonet, Venue, Thar, Jimny

The sub-compact SUV segment grew by 10.98% in July 2024, with total sales reaching 1,02,235 units compared to 92,119 units in July 2023

In July 2024, the sub-compact SUV segment in India, encompassing vehicles ranging from 3.8 to 4.0 meters in length, showed significant activity with varied performances across models. Leading the pack, the Tata Punch, along with its EV variant, dominated the segment with 16,121 units sold, marking a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 34.13%. This solid performance secured the Punch a substantial market share of 15.77%, making it the most popular choice among sub-compact SUVs.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Jul 2024

Following closely, Maruti Brezza, traditionally a strong contender, faced a slight decline in sales. With 14,676 units sold in July 2024, the Brezza recorded a YoY decrease of 10.80%, although it still maintained a significant market share of 14.36%. Similarly, Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, performed well with 13,902 units sold, reflecting a YoY growth of 12.58% and capturing 13.60% of the market.

On the other hand, Maruti Fronx experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 17.36% YoY to 10,925 units. Despite this, the Fronx still held a market share of 10.69%. Contrastingly, Mahindra XUV3OO showcased remarkable growth, with a 120.60% YoY increase in sales, reaching 10,000 units, and securing a 9.78% market share. Another standout performer was the Kia Sonet, which saw its sales surge by 122.83% YoY to 9,459 units, earning it a 9.25% share of the market.

Hyundai’s Venue, traditionally a strong player, faced a YoY decline of 12.14%, with 8,840 units sold in July 2024, resulting in an 8.65% market share. Similarly, Hyundai Exter recorded a drop in sales, with 6,037 units sold, down 13.76% YoY, capturing 5.91% of the market. The Mahindra Thar, known for its rugged appeal, also saw a decline, with sales falling by 16.71% YoY to 4,385 units, representing 4.29% of the market.

The Toyota Taisor, a new entrant in the segment, made its presence felt with 2,640 units sold, accounting for 2.58% of the market share. Meanwhile, the Maruti Jimny, despite being a new and anticipated model, experienced a significant drop in sales by 35.71% YoY, selling 2,429 units and holding 2.38% of the market. Nissan Magnite, another player in this competitive segment, saw a slight decline of 6.55% YoY with 2,011 units sold, securing 1.97% of the market. Lastly, the Renault Kiger faced the steepest decline among the models listed, with sales dropping by 22.34% YoY to 810 units, resulting in a modest 0.79% market share.

Brand Wise Sales Performance Sub 4m SUV Segment

Tata Motors, with its popular models Nexon and Punch, led the segment with a remarkable 30,023 units sold in July 2024. This represents a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 23.21%, adding 5,655 units compared to the previous year. Tata’s dominant position is further emphasized by its commanding 29.37% share of the sub-compact SUV market.

Maruti Suzuki, despite being a strong player in this segment with models like Brezza, Fronx, and Jimny, experienced a decline in sales. The company sold 28,030 units, down by 16.21% compared to July 2023, losing 5,421 units year-on-year. This dip reduced Maruti’s market share to 27.42%, positioning it closely behind Tata. Hyundai, which offers the Venue and Exter in this segment, also faced a decline in sales. The automaker sold 14,877 units in July 2024, a decrease of 12.81% from the previous year, where it sold 17,062 units. This reduction led to Hyundai holding a 14.55% share of the market.

Mahindra, on the other hand, experienced significant growth, driven by strong performances from the Thar and XUV3OO. The company sold 14,385 units, a notable 46.82% increase from the previous year, where it sold 9,798 units. Mahindra now holds a 14.07% share of the sub-compact SUV market. Kia India saw the most substantial growth in this segment, with its Sonet model driving sales up by 122.83% year-on-year. Kia sold 9,459 units in July 2024, more than doubling its sales compared to the previous year’s 4,245 units, earning it a 9.25% market share.

Toyota entered the sub-4-meter SUV segment with its new Taisor model, selling 2,640 units in July 2024. This new entry gave Toyota a 2.58% share of the market. Nissan’s Magnite saw a slight decline in sales, with 2,011 units sold in July 2024, down by 6.55% from the previous year. Despite this, Nissan managed to secure a 1.97% market share. Renault’s Kiger experienced the steepest decline among the listed brands, with sales dropping by 22.34%. The company sold 810 units in July 2024, leading to a modest market share of 0.79%.