Sub 4m SUV Sales July 2025 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO, Kylaq, Taisor, Magnite

Brezza Leads, But Fronx Surpasses Nexon and Punch in July 2025 Sub-4m SUV Sales

The sub-4m SUV space, one of the most competitive segments in India’s passenger vehicle market, witnessed a noticeable slowdown in July 2025. Overall sales stood at 86,553 units, representing a decline of 11.55% compared to 97,850 units sold in July 2024. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the segment did register growth of 5.99% over 81,665 units sold in June 2025. This shows that while long-term demand has softened, short-term recovery is visible.

Top Sellers: Brezza Holds, Fronx Gains Ground

Maruti Brezza retained its crown as the highest-selling model in this category, recording sales of 14,065 units. Despite this, Brezza reported a 4.16% year-on-year (YoY) decline and a 3.05% dip in MoM performance, settling at a 16.25% share of the segment.

The real story of July, however, was the Maruti Fronx. The crossover posted sales of 12,872 units, marking a strong 17.82% YoY growth from 10,925 units in July 2024. On a MoM basis, Fronx surged by 31.15% compared to 9,815 units in June 2025. This sharp jump not only reflects rising acceptance among urban buyers but also pushed the Fronx past Tata Nexon and Tata Punch, securing the No. 2 spot in the rankings.

Tata Nexon, once a segment leader, had to settle for third place with 12,825 units sold. The model saw a 7.75% YoY decline but managed to improve MoM figures compared to 11,602 units in June. Tata Punch, which had been consistently strong, dropped to the fourth position with 10,785 units – a steep 33.10% YoY fall. Still, Punch saw a small MoM uptick of 3.25% over June’s 10,446 units.

Mid-Pack: Venue, Sonet, XUV 3XO

In the middle of the chart, Hyundai Venue sold 8,054 units, a dip of 8.89% YoY. Encouragingly, it showed a strong 17.44% MoM rise, highlighting renewed demand momentum. Kia Sonet followed with 7,627 units, posting a 19.37% YoY decline but a 14.55% MoM recovery. Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded 7,238 units, down 27.62% YoY, but managed a 2.10% MoM increase compared to June. While still under pressure, Mahindra will look to stabilize demand in the coming months.

Hyundai Exter struggled at 5,075 units, falling 15.94% YoY and 13.59% MoM. Skoda Kylaq, a newer entrant, clocked 3,377 units, benefiting from a 5.66% MoM rise. Toyota Taisor sales fell sharply to 1,687 units, down 36.10% YoY and 29.94% MoM. Nissan Magnite managed 1,429 units, reporting a 28.94% YoY decline but a positive 8.83% MoM recovery. Kia Syros contributed 834 units with a 7.75% MoM rise, while Maruti Jimny (362 units) and Renault Kiger (323 units) remained niche players with limited traction.

Overall, July 2025 highlighted shifting trends within the sub-4m SUV market. Brezza continues to lead, but the rapid rise of Fronx shows buyers are gravitating towards new-age crossovers with youthful styling. Nexon and Punch, while still strong performers, saw declines that indicate rising competition. Meanwhile, mid-segment SUVs like Venue, Sonet, and XUV 3XO are witnessing mixed fortunes, while newer entrants such as Kylaq are gradually building presence.