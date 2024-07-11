Sub 4m SUV Sales June 2024 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO, Taisor

Tata Punch continues to lead the segment with over 18k units sold – Jimny reports highest decline

In June 2024, the sub-4 meter SUV segment in India showcased robust growth, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and competitive dynamics. Overall, the sub-4 meter SUV segment witnessed a substantial 27.03% growth year-over-year, totaling 1,00,577 units in June 2024.

Sub 4m SUV Sales June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charge was Tata Punch and its electric variant, which recorded sales of 18,238 units, marking a substantial 65.95% increase compared to June 2023. Following closely was the Maruti Brezza, with 13,172 units sold, representing a growth of 24.52% year-over-year. Tata Nexon, despite a slight dip of 12.74% to 12,066 units, maintained a significant market presence.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet maintained competitive positions with 9,890 and 9,816 units sold, respectively, though experiencing declines of 14.79% and 27.12% compared to the previous year. Maruti Fronx followed with 9,688 units, showcasing a growth of 21.24%. Mahindra XUV3XO surged impressively with 8,500 units, up by 66.86% year-over-year, highlighting its growing popularity.

Hyundai Exter with 6,908 units, captured a 6.87% market share. The rugged Mahindra Thar continued its upward trajectory, selling 5,376 units, up by 37.88%. Toyota Taisor and Nissan Magnite posted 3,185 and 2,107 units, respectively, further diversifying the segment. Renault Kiger and Maruti Jimny faced challenges, with sales of 1,150 and 481 units, respectively.

Sub 4m SUV Sales June 2024 – MoM Comparison

When taking a look at Month on Month performance, the sub-4 meter SUV segment experienced a 9.41% decline in June 2024 compared to May. Tata Punch leads with 18,238 units sold, although experiencing a slight decline of 3.75% from May 2024. Maruti Brezza followed with 13,172 units, marking a 7.15% decrease month-over-month, while Tata Nexon showed resilience with 12,066 units, up by 5.32%.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet exhibited contrasting performances, with Venue selling 9,890 units (up 6.04%) and Sonet achieving 9,816 units (up 32.06%), showcasing strong consumer interest in these models. Maruti Fronx faced a significant downturn with 9,688 units sold, a decrease of 23.60% from the previous month.

Mahindra XUV3X0 recorded 8,500 units, down by 15.00% from May, while Hyundai Exter followed with 6,908 units, reflecting a 10.25% decline. Mahindra Thar and Toyota Taisor displayed steady growth, selling 5,376 units (down 6.50%) and 3,185 units (up 46.10%), respectively. Nissan Magnite reported 2,107 units, showing a minor decrease of 4.70%, while Renault Kiger and Maruti Jimny surged with 1,150 units (up 35.29%) and 481 units (up 75.55%), respectively.