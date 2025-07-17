Sub 4m SUV Sales June 2025 – Brezza, Nexon, XUV3XO, Venue, Sonet, Kylaq, Syros

India’s highly competitive sub-4 meter SUV segment saw a noticeable dip in June 2025 sales, both on a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) basis. Total segment volumes stood at 81,665 units, down from 95,201 units in June 2024 — a YoY decline of 14.22%. Compared to May 2025, when sales were at 98,966 units, the MoM drop was 17.48%.

Sub 4m SUV Sales June 2025

Leading the segment was Maruti Brezza, which posted a healthy 10.14% YoY growth with 14,507 units, although it was down 6.8% MoM from 15,566 units in May. Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, followed with 11,602 units, registering a slight YoY decline of 3.85% and a steeper MoM fall of 11.41%. The Tata Punch / EV range came next with 10,446 units, witnessing a sharp 42.72% YoY drop and a 20.46% MoM decline.

Maruti Fronx held relatively stable ground, growing 1.31% YoY with 9,815 units, but sales fell sharply by 27.75% MoM from 13,584 units. Mahindra XUV 3XO posted 7,089 units, slipping 16.60% YoY and 10.85% MoM. Hyundai Venue saw sales drop to 6,858 units, a 30.66% decline YoY and an 8.8% drop MoM. Close behind was the Kia Sonet, which registered 6,658 units, down 32.17% YoY and 17.33% MoM.

Hyundai Exter posted 5,873 units, down 14.98% YoY and marginally lower by 0.44% MoM, maintaining relatively stable volumes. Making a strong debut was Skoda Kylaq, which recorded 3,196 units in June — though MoM sales fell sharply by 35.42%, down from 4,949 units in May. Toyota Taisor, the rebadged Fronx, clocked 2,408 units, down 24.40% YoY and 20.66% MoM.

Nissan Magnite managed 1,313 units, slipping 37.68% YoY and 1.57% MoM, while Kia’s Syros, which had a strong launch phase, dropped drastically to 774 units, a massive 78.57% MoM decline, likely due to production realignment for the newly launched Clavis EV this month. Renault Kiger saw a 34.35% YoY decline with 755 units, but rose 37.02% MoM from 551 units in May — one of the few gainers in June. Lastly, Maruti Jimny, the only 4WD lifestyle SUV in the list, posted just 371 units, down 22.87% YoY and a sharp 45.60% MoM decline.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Q2 2025

The segment recorded total sales of 2,83,476 units in Q2 CY 2025, marking a marginal decline of 1.11% YoY compared to 2,86,671 units sold in Q2 CY 2024. Despite the slight dip, several models delivered strong performances. Maruti Brezza remained the top seller with 47,044 units, up 5.79% YoY, while Tata Nexon, including EV variants, saw an impressive 15.75% growth with 40,155 units, reclaiming momentum. The Maruti Fronx maintained stable growth of 2.97% YoY, registering 37,744 units.

However, Tata Punch experienced a sharp 35.97% YoY drop, falling to 36,075 units from over 56,000 units last year. Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue both declined YoY by 9.42% and 21.19% respectively, while Hyundai Exter fell by 23.13%. Mahindra XUV3XO held steady with flat YoY growth, indicating a consistent demand.

Recent entrants like the Skoda Kylaq (13,509 units) and Kia Syros (8,385 units) helped inject fresh volume into the segment. Meanwhile, the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Jimny saw strong YoY growth of 46.58% and 46.64% respectively. On the downside, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger recorded declines of 34.60% and 37.50%.