Sub 4m SUV Sales March 2026 – Punch, Nexon, Brezza, Fronx, Sonet, Venue, XUV3XO, Exter

Sub 4m SUV segment (3.8 to 4 metre) continued to witness steady growth in March 2026, with total sales reaching 1,22,710 units, registering an 8.87% YoY increase over 1,12,714 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, the segment posted a 7.14% growth, highlighting sustained demand in one of India’s most competitive SUV categories.

Sub 4m SUV Sales March 2026

Tata Motors continued to dominate the sub 4m SUV space with both Punch and Nexon leading the charts. Tata Punch (including EV) emerged as the best-selling model with 20,977 units, up 18.42% YoY. The strong performance can be attributed to its wide appeal across both ICE and electric versions. Tata Nexon (including EV) followed closely with 19,810 units, registering a 21.04% YoY growth. Nexon continues to benefit from its strong brand recall, multiple powertrain options and consistent updates.

Maruti Brezza reported sales of 16,130 units, witnessing a slight 2.51% YoY decline. On the other hand, Maruti Fronx performed well with 15,540 units, up 13.69% YoY, reflecting strong market acceptance. Among Korean rivals, Kia Sonet posted the highest growth among top players, with sales jumping 55.90% YoY to 12,012 units. This sharp rise indicates strong traction following recent updates.

Hyundai Venue maintained steady growth at 11,147 units, up 6.76% YoY, while Hyundai Exter also recorded a 9.78% YoY increase with 6,478 units sold. Mahindra XUV3XO (including EV) saw healthy growth of 30.39% YoY, with 9,199 units sold in March 2026. Among other players, results were mixed. Skoda Kylaq posted a 12.33% decline, while Toyota Taisor and Nissan Magnite also saw sales dip by 18.83% and 18.16%, respectively.

Renault Kiger, however, recorded strong growth of 55.38% YoY, albeit on a lower base, with 1,184 units sold. Maruti Jimny reported the highest percentage growth at 151.34% YoY, though volumes remained low at 656 units. Meanwhile, Kia Syros saw a sharp decline, reflecting a significant drop in volumes compared to last year.

MoM Trends Highlight Momentum

On a month-on-month basis, Tata Punch and Fronx saw double-digit growth, while Kia Sonet also recorded a strong 23.20% increase. Hyundai Exter stood out with a sharp 54.24% MoM growth, indicating rising demand. Renault Kiger too posted a notable 68.90% MoM jump, though from a smaller base. On the downside, Maruti Brezza saw a 9.70% decline, while Nissan Magnite and Kia Syros also registered drops.

OEM Wise Performance

On an OEM basis, Tata Motors continued to dominate the sub-compact SUV segment, registering combined sales of 40,787 units in March 2026, up 19.68% YoY. The strong performance was driven by consistent demand for Punch and Nexon, both available in ICE and EV formats. Maruti Suzuki followed with 32,326 units, marking a modest 6.07% growth, supported by steady demand for Brezza and Fronx.

Hyundai maintained a stable position with 17,625 units, up 7.85% YoY, thanks to consistent volumes from Venue and Exter. While Kia saw strong growth with Sonet, its overall numbers dipped slightly to 12,071 units due to a sharp decline in Syros volumes, resulting in a 5.10% YoY drop. Among others, Mahindra posted a strong 30.39% growth with XUV3XO, while Renault also saw notable gains, albeit on a smaller base. In contrast, brands like Skoda, Toyota and Nissan reported YoY declines, indicating pressure in the lower volume end of the segment.