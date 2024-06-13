Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2024 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Taisor, XUV3XO, Punch, Exter

Sub 4m SUV sales have surged by 24.47% year-on-year (YoY), with total units sold reaching 111,021 compared to 89,194 in May 2023

The sub-4 meter SUV segment in India has witnessed remarkable growth in May 2024. This robust performance underscores the growing consumer preference for compact SUVs, driven by factors like urban utility, advanced features, and the rising inclination towards electric vehicles (EVs).

Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Tata Punch / EV emerged as the leader of the pack, registering an impressive 70.34% growth YoY with 18,949 units sold in May 2024, up from 11,124 units in May 2023. Maruti Brezza, despite a modest growth of 5.88%, retained its strong market position with 14,186 units sold. Following closely, the Maruti Fronx saw a substantial increase of 28.57%, clocking in at 12,681 units, highlighting Maruti’s continued dominance in the sub-compact SUV market.

Tata Nexon / EV experienced a decline of 20.56%, with sales dropping to 11,457 units from 14,423 units the previous year. Similarly, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet saw negative growth rates of 8.68% and 9.91%, respectively. A standout performer was the newly launched Mahindra XUV3XO, which nearly doubled its sales with a 95.12% increase, moving from 5,125 units in May 2023 to 10,000 units in May 2024. Mahindra’s strategy to enhance features and offer competitive pricing seems to be paying off handsomely.

Mahindra Bolero, while still maintaining solid sales figures, saw a slight decrease of 1.76%, with 8,026 units sold compared to 8,170 units in May 2023. Mahindra Thar also showed significant growth, with sales increasing by 33.85%, reaching 5,750 units, up from 4,296 units in May 2023.

Hyundai Exter reported sales of 7,697 units. Nissan Magnite experienced a decline of 15.55%, dropping to 2,211 units from 2,618 units the previous year. Newly launched Toyota Taisor registered 2,180 sales last month. Renault Kiger witnessed a sharp decline of 50.38%, with sales falling to 850 units from 1,713 units in May 2023. Maruti Jimny sales were at 274 units in May 2024.

Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2024 – MoM Comparison

In terms of Month on Month performance, the segment reported a growth of 1.00% from 109,922 units in April 2024. Tata Punch saw a minor decline of 1.09%, with sales dropping to 18,949 units from 19,158 units in April 2024. Maruti Brezza experienced a more pronounced decline of 17.10%, with sales falling to 14,186 units from 17,113 units in April 2024.

Maruti Fronx also saw a notable decrease of 11.23%, with 12,681 units sold in May 2024 compared to 14,286 units in the previous month. Tata Nexon bucked the declining trend with a slight growth of 2.59%, increasing its sales to 11,457 units from 11,168 units in April 2024. Mahindra XUV3XO stood out with an extraordinary increase of 149.81%, with sales soaring to 10,000 units from 4,003 units in April 2024.

Hyundai Venue recorded a modest growth of 2.27%, with sales rising to 9,327 units from 9,120 units in April 2024, reflecting steady demand for this model. Mahindra Bolero saw a significant drop of 15.84%, with sales decreasing to 8,026 units from 9,537 units in the previous month. Hyundai Exter experienced a slight decline of 0.76%, with sales marginally dropping to 7,697 units from 7,756 units in April 2024. Similarly, Kia Sonet faced a 5.92% decline, with sales falling to 7,433 units from 7,901 units.

Mahindra Thar also saw a decrease of 6.66%, with 5,750 units sold in May 2024 compared to 6,160 units in April 2024, indicating a potential seasonal fluctuation in demand. Nissan Magnite experienced an 8.03% decline, with sales dropping to 2,211 units from 2,404 units in April 2024. Toyota Taisor, a new entry, recorded sales of 2,180 units, contributing to the segment’s overall growth.

Renault Kiger faced a significant drop of 19.74%, with sales decreasing to 850 units from 1,059 units in April 2024. Maruti Jimny showed a positive trend with a 6.61% increase, selling 274 units in May 2024 compared to 257 units in the previous month.