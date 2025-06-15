Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2025 – Brezza, Fronx, Punch, Nexon, Sonet

The sub 4m SUV segment was dominated by Maruti Brezza and Fronx while Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet too improved their sales numbers

Following our earlier report on compact SUV sales in May 2025, we now assess sales across the sub 4m SUV segment. This sub 4m SUV segment has performed well last month. Sales figures grew by 1.77% to 98,966 units, up from 97,245 unit sales of May 2024. This was a 1,721 unit improvement in volumes. MoM sales, however, declined by 3.77% when compared to 1,02,845 unit sales of April 2025 leading to a 3,879 unit decline in volumes.

The sub-compact SUV segment, which ranges from 3.8m to 4m in length, has long been a favorite among buyers in the country. Known for its strong road presence, improved fuel efficiency, and competitive pricing, sales in this segment are significantly higher than those in the compact SUV segment (4.2m to 4.4m).

Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2025 – YoY Growth

In May 2025, Maruti Brezza topped this sales list with 15,566 units sold. Over the past two months, the Brezza has surpassed previously dominant Tata Punch. Last month, Brezza sales increased by 9.73% from 14,186 units sold in May 2024 to command a 15.73% market share. At No. 2, also from the Maruti stables was Fronx with a 7.12% YoY growth to 13,584 units, up from 12,681 units sold in May 2024.

Tata Punch and its EV counterpart stood at No. 3 with 13,133 unit sales, down by 30.69% when compared to 18,949 units sold in May 2024. On the other hand, Tata Nexon/EV saw its YoY sales improve by 14.31% to 13,096 units. This was a 1,639 unit increase from 11,457 units sold in the same month last year.

At No. 5 was Kia Sonet, sales of which improved by 8.35% Yoy to 8,054 units, up from 7,433 units sold in May 2024. Double digit sales decline was recorded for Mahindra XUV 3XO by 20.48% to 7,952 units while it was a 19.37% YoY de-growth for Hyundai Venue with sales down to 7,520 units. Sales of Exter also dipped by 23.36% to 5,899 units in May 2025. The 2026 Hyundai Venue and N Line has been spied testing with launch scheduled for later this year.

There were 4,949 units of the relatively new Skoda Kylaq sold last month. It currently commands a 5% market share in the sub 4m SUV segment. Kia Syros, another new entrant recorded 3,611 unit sales last month. Toyota Taisor has also witnessed higher demand by 39.22% to 3,035 units sold in May 2025 from 2,180 unit sales of May 2024.

Nissan Magnite sales dipped by 39.67% to 1,334 units while Maruti Jimny has seen new found demand in Indian markets with sales up 148.91% to 682 untis from just 274 units sold in May 2024. Sales of Renault Kiger fell by 35.18% to 551 units last month whereas there had been 850 units sold in the same month last year.

Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2025 – MoM Sales Decline

Despite an annual growth, sales of SUVs in the sub 4m segment fell by 3.77% last month when compared to sales in April 2025. Most models suffered from lower demand. Maruti Brezza and Fronx, both of which had seen strong YoY growth, suffered a MoM decline. Brezza sales fell by 8.28% from 16,971 units while Fronx sales dipped by 5.30% over 14,345 unit sales of April 2025.

Tata Punch/EV showed off a 5.10% MoM growth from 12,496 units sold in the previous month though sales of Tata Nexon/EV dipped by 15.27% when compared to 15,457 units relating to a 2,361 unit volume decline. It was followed by Kia Sonet, sales of which fell marginally by 0.17% MoM. Stronger demand was recorded for Mahindra XUV3XO, sales of which improved by 5.07% to 7,952 units in May 2025 from 7,568 unit sales of April 2025.

Hyundai Venue sales dipped 5.44% but Exter sales grew by 8.92% from 5,416 unit sales of April 2025, a volume increase of 483 units. Lower down the sales list was Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros both of which fell in the red by 7.74% and 9.92%. Toyota Taisor sales saw a remarkable 25.36% MoM increase with sales jumping to 3,035 units from 2,421 units on a MoM basis.

Nissan Magnite sales fell by 23.73% relating to a 425 unit volume decline while in contrast, Maruti Jimny sales increased by a robust 58.24% to 682 units from 431 units sold in April 2025. Rounding off the sales list, Renault Kiger had 551 unit sales in the past month, marking a 9.08% MoM decline.