Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2024 – Brezza, Fronx, Punch, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO

Topped by the Maruti Brezza and Fronx, the sub 4 meter SUV segment showed off strong sales in Oct 2024 posting double digit YoY and MoM growth

The highly competitive sub 4 meter SUV segment was topped by the Maruti Brezza and Fronx in top 2 spots each posting outstanding sales growth. The segment as a whole witnessed both YoY and MoM improvement in demand in October 2024. While there were some models that received lower demand on a YoY basis, it was only the Kia Sonet that saw a dip in its MoM performance. We take a look at sales across these sub-4m SUVs in October 2024 that includes 12 models. It will soon see two new entrants with the Skoda Kylaq and VW Tera.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2024 – Brezza at No. 1

Sub 4m SUV sales grew to 1,09,247 units in October 2024. This was a 13.82% YoY growth over 95,984 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a 13,263 unit volume growth. MoM sales also saw a 12.91% improvement from 96,754 unit sales of Sep 2024. Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the sales list with 16,565 unit sales in the past month to command a 15.16% market share. It was a 3.21% YoY increase from 16,050 units sold in Oct 2023 while MoM sales were up 8.11% from 15,322 units sold in Sep 2024.

Also from the Maruti stables was the Fronx with 16,419 unit sales last month. It related to a 44.57% YoY growth from 11,357 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales were higher by 19.12% from 13,784 units sold in Sep 2024. Tata Punch and its electric counterpart have slipped to a No. 3 spot on this list. It has also seen both YoY and MoM increase in sales by 2.76% and 14.80% respectively to 15,740 units in Oct 2024 to command a 14.41% market share.

Nexon/EV saw declining sales in Oct 2024. Sales fell by 12.60% YoY to 14,759 units, down from 16,887 units sold in the same month of last year. It did see hefty improvement on a MoM basis by 28.67% from 11,470 units sold in Sep 2024. Hyundai Venue also suffered a YoY setback in sales to 10,901 units, down 5.87% over 11,581 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales however grew by 6.26% over 10,259 unit sales of Sep 2024. The Venue was the last sub 4m SUV to surpass sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Sub 4m SUVs under 10,000 Unit Sales

Kia Sonet has experienced a 49.38% improvement in its YoY sales to 9,699 units in Oct 2024, up from 6,493 units sold in Oct 2023. Currently commanding an 8.88% market share, the Sonet did however suffer a MoM setback with 6.15% sales decline when compared to 10,335 units sold in Sep 2024. Mahindra XUV3XO was in high demand with a 96.55% YoY and 6.24% MoM growth in sales to 9,562 units. There had been 4,865 units and 9,000 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. XUV3XO recently scored a 5 star safety rating in Bharat NCAP.

Hyundai Exter saw its sales decline by 11.98& YoY to 7,127 units whereas there had been 8,097 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales number improved by 3.17% over 6,908 units sold in Sep 2024. Nissan Magnite sales stood at 3,119 units in the past month, a 21.22% YoY growth from 2,573 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 48.52% with the Nissan Magnite facelift, launched in Sept 2024. In its facelift avatar, the Nissan Magnite has been regaled for its fresh new look and interior improvements.

Toyota Taisor sales were at 3,092 units last month. This was a 35.73% MoM growth from 2,278 units sold in Sep 2024. The Taisor currently commands a 2.35% share in this sub 4m SUV segment. Trailing the list was the Maruti Jimny which has seen a 34.61% YoY decline to 1,211 units. However, its MoM performance was astounding. It saw a 102.17% MoM growth over 599 units sold in Sep 2024. Nissan Kiger also showed YoY and MoM growth to 1,053 units last month which was a 15.46% YoY and 56.58% MoM growth from 912 units and 988 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively.