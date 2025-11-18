HomeCar NewsSub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2025 - Nexon, Fronx, Punch, Sonet, XUV3XO,...

Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2025 – Nexon, Fronx, Punch, Sonet, XUV3XO, Brezza, Venue

The sub-4m SUV segment posted strong numbers in October 2025, recording total sales of 1,25,561 units, a 14.93% YoY growth over 1,09,247 units in October 2024. The segment continues to be driven by high demand, festive momentum, and new model additions.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2025 – YoY

Leading the charts was Tata Nexon (including EV) with 22,083 units, a massive 49.62% YoY jump from 14,759 units a year ago. In second place, Maruti Fronx clocked 17,003 units, growing 3.56% YoY, followed by Tata Punch (including EV) at 16,810 units, up 6.80% YoY. At No. 4, Kia Sonet delivered an impressive 12,745 units, marking a strong 31.41% YoY rise.

Close behind, Mahindra XUV3XO registered 12,237 units, up 27.98% YoY, reflecting sustained demand for Mahindra’s compact SUV. Maruti Brezza, however, saw a steep decline, falling 27.12% YoY to 12,072 units compared to 16,565 units last year. Newly launched Hyundai Venue secured seventh position with 11,738 units, a 7.68% YoY increase. Its stablemate, Hyundai Exter, recorded 6,294 units, declining 11.69% YoY. Next up is Skoda Kylaq with 5,078 units.

Toyota Taisor continued its upward trajectory with 4,561 units, growing a significant 47.51% YoY. Nissan Magnite reported 2,615 units, down 16.16% YoY, while Renault Kiger registered 948 units, a 9.97% YoY decline. Kia Syros, debuted with 785 units, strengthening Kia’s presence in the segment. At the bottom of the list, Maruti Jimny continued to struggle with 592 units, a sharp 51.11% YoY fall.

Sub-4m SUVs marked a strong 16.41% MoM growth over 1,07,857 units sold in September 2025. Tata Nexon (including EV) ended October with 22,083 units, slightly lower than September’s 22,573 units — a marginal 2.17% MoM decline. In contrast, Maruti Fronx surged to 17,003 units, recording a strong 23.51% MoM growth.

Tata Punch (including EV) maintained steady demand with 16,810 units, growing 5.78% MoM. Kia Sonet posted one of the biggest gains this month, jumping to 12,745 units, a sharp 41.30% MoM rise. Not far behind, Mahindra XUV3XO also saw an impressive spike, up 35.48% MoM to 12,237 units. Maruti Brezza rebounded with 12,072 units, an 18.67% MoM increase, while Hyundai Venue continued its consistent performance with 11,738 units, up 2.21% MoM. Its sibling, Hyundai Exter, showed healthy growth as well with 6,294 units, an 11.54% MoM improvement.

A notable highlight was Skoda Kylaq, which climbed to 5,078 units, rising 15.46% MoM. Toyota Taisor, however, stole the show with a massive jump — 4,561 units, up 98.56% MoM, driven by strong festive traction. Nissan Magnite also witnessed remarkable growth, climbing 58.29% MoM to 2,615 units, helped by recent GST-linked price cuts. Meanwhile, Renault Kiger dropped to 948 units, posting an 18.70% decline. Kia Syros nearly doubled its numbers, growing 68.82% MoM to 785 units, while the Maruti Jimny saw an impressive 100% MoM increase to 592 units, though still at low volumes.

