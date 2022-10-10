Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2022 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet

With 62,915 units sold, sub 4m SUV sales registered 88.93% YoY growth and a drop of 0.23% MoM with a volume loss of 144 units

Maruti Suzuki seems to have struck gold when it comes to Brezza. Now that the aging Vitara Brezza is discontinued, the new Brezza has taken up Maruti’s SUV mantle. Brezza has successfully recreated the magic of OG Vitara Brezza. With 15,445 units sold, Brezza takes the crown of highest-selling sub 4m SUV sales in September 2022.

Brezza registered a staggering 724.17% YoY growth and 1.66% MoM growth and commands a share of 24.55% which saw a rise from a 24.09% share last month. Volume gain stood at 13,571 units YoY and 252 units MoM. In Brezza’s rear-view mirror, we see Nexon with 14,518 units sold in September 2022.

Nexon witnessed 57.62% YoY growth and a drop of 3.76% MoM. Volume gain YoY stood at 5,307 units and volume drop MoM stood at 567 units. Nexon holds 23.08% of total sub 4m SUV sales. Venue yields similar results as Nexon with YoY growth of 39.24% and MoM drop of 1.84%. Sales stood at 11,033 units with a volume gain of 3,109 units YoY and holds a 17.5% share.

Sub 4m SUV Sales September 2022

Venue’s cousin Sonet sold 9,291 units and registered a triple digit growth of 108.60% YoY with a 4,837 units volume gain. Sonet saw 18.54% MoM growth with 1,453 units volume growth and secured a 14.77% share of this segment. India’s safest SUV XUV300 sold 6,080 units in September 2022 over 3,693 units sold in September 2021.

XUV300 saw a 64.64% YoY growth and 40.68% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 739 units YoY and on a MoM basis volume gain stood at 1,758 units. XUV300 Sportz is launched recently and comes off as the most powerful among the sub compact SUVs in India.

Often regarded as Nissan’s saviour, Magnite sold 3,069 units in September 2022 over 2,330 units in September 2021 and registered 31.72% YoY growth with a volume gain of 739 units. However, with a volume loss of 125 units over 3,194 units sold in August 2022, Magnite saw a 3.91% MoM drop.

WR-V Registers MoM Growth

Renault Kiger follows a similar pattern as its cousin Magnite. Kiger registered a 9.65% YoY growth with 2,535 units sold, while volume gain stood at 223 units YoY. As per MoM analysis, Kiger saw a 4.01% drop, with 106 units of volume loss. Honda WR-V crossover SUV saw 594 units sales and registered a drop of 13.54% YoY with a volume loss of 93 units.

WR-V claws back some brawny points by registering a 43.13% MoM growth. While volume gain stood at 179 units. Lastly, we have Urban Cruiser with just 350 units sold and falls in the red completely by registering a drop of 57.11% YoY and 88.62% MoM. A new Urban Cruiser is likely to be launched in the near future. This will be based on the new Brezza.

All-in-all, sub 4m SUV sales stood at 62,915 units and registered 88.93% YoY growth with a volume gain of 29,614 units. But with 63,059 units sold in August 2022, this segment witnessed a drop of a mere 0.23% MoM with a volume loss of 144 units.