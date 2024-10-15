Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2024 – Brezza, Fronx, Punch, Nexon, Sonet, Venue, XUV3XO

Maruti Brezza and Fronx were at the top 2, while Tata Punch and Nexon were at No 3 and 4 in the list

In September 2024, the sub-4 meter SUV segment showed mixed performance, with several models experiencing significant growth, while others saw declines. Let’s take a detailed look at the sales performance of the top 12 sub-compact SUVs in this category.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2024 – Brezza Leads

Maruti Brezza continues to lead the segment with 15,322 units sold in September 2024, a slight increase of 2.14% compared to the 15,001 units sold in September 2023, holding a 15.84% market share in this segment. At no 2 is Fronx, which has registered an impressive 20.33% year-on-year growth in September 2024, with 13,784 units sold compared to 11,455 units in September 2023.

Tata Punch and its EV version sales have declined over the last few months. From being No 1 for most of the year, it slipped to No 3 in Sep 2024. Tata Punch registered sales of 13,711 units in September 2024, marking a 5.18% growth compared to the 13,036 units sold in the same month last year. Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, experienced a significant decline in sales this September. The model sold 11,470 units, which is 3,855 units fewer than the 15,325 units sold in September 2023, reflecting a sharp 25.15% drop.

Kia Sonet has been one of the standout performers in the sub-compact SUV segment, registering a remarkable 107.36% growth in sales. With 10,335 units sold in September 2024, compared to 4,984 units in September 2023, Sonet has more than doubled its sales year-on-year.

Hyundai Venue saw a notable decline in sales, with 10,259 units sold in September 2024, down from 12,204 units in September 2023, marking a 15.94% drop. Venue’s market share in this segment has now reduced to 10.60%.

Mahindra XUV3XO recorded one of the highest growth rates in the segment, with an 81.42% increase in sales. It sold 9,000 units in September 2024, a significant improvement from the 4,961 units sold a year ago. Hyundai Exter witnessed a 20.11% year-on-year decline in sales, dropping from 8,647 units in September 2023 to 6,908 units in September 2024. Despite this dip, the Exter still holds a 7.14% share in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Sub 4m SUVs with Under 5k Sales

Toyota Taisor registered sales of 2,278 units in Sep 2024, capturing 2.35% of the market. Nissan Magnite experienced a 14.43% decline in sales, with 2,100 units sold in September 2024, down from 2,454 units in the same month last year. Magnite now holds a 2.17% share of the market. Sales of Magnite could get a boost in the months ahead as Nissan has just launched the facelifted version.

Renault Kiger showed marginal growth, increasing its sales by 0.82% in September 2024, with 988 units sold compared to 980 units in September 2023. Maruti Jimny faced the most significant decline in this segment, with sales dropping by 77.40% year-on-year. The model sold just 599 units in September 2024, compared to 2,651 units in September 2023.