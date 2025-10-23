Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2025 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, XUV3XO, Sonet, Kylaq

India’s highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment witnessed strong double-digit growth in September 2025, both year-on-year and month-on-month. A total of 1,07,857 units were sold during the month, marking an 11.4% YoY increase over 96,844 units in September 2024, and a massive 25.2% MoM surge compared to 86,169 units in August 2025. The segment continues to drive the bulk of India’s UV sales, reflecting strong festive demand.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2025 – YoY and MoM

Leading the pack once again, Tata Nexon (including EV) topped the charts with 22,573 units, nearly doubling its sales YoY (up 97%) and rising 61% over August. The Nexon now commands a dominant 20.9% market share, reaffirming its position as India’s No. 1 selling SUV. Following closely, Tata Punch (and Punch EV) also posted impressive figures with 15,891 units, growing 16% YoY and 48% MoM, capturing 14.7% share. Together, Tata’s twin SUVs account for more than a third of total sub-4m SUV sales, an unmatched feat in the segment.

In third place, Maruti Fronx remained steady with 13,767 units, nearly flat YoY (-0.8%) but up 10.8% MoM, continuing to perform consistently within Nexa’s portfolio. However, the once-dominant Maruti Brezza saw a significant dip — down 33.6% YoY to 10,173 units, and a 25% MoM decline, as buyers likely await the upcoming facelift. Hyundai, on the other hand, saw a major turnaround with both Venue and Exter posting gains. The Venue recorded 11,484 units, up 12% YoY and 42% MoM, boosted by festive demand and upcoming facelift buzz. The Exter, meanwhile, sold 5,643 units, though still down 18% YoY, improving 11.5% over last month.

Mahindra’s XUV3XO maintained strong momentum with 9,032 units, almost flat YoY but up 64% MoM. Kia Sonet too reported steady demand with 9,020 units, down 12.7% YoY but up 16.5% MoM. The Skoda Kylaq registered 4,398 units, capturing a 4% market share. Further down the order, Toyota Taisor held steady with 2,297 units (+0.8% YoY), while Nissan Magnite saw 1,652 units, marking a 21% YoY decline despite a MoM gain of 19%. Renault Kiger reported 1,166 units, up 18% YoY and 28% MoM, while Kia’s Syros contributed 465 units. The Maruti Jimny, however, continued to struggle at 296 units, down 51% YoY and 51% MoM, reflecting dwindling interest amid a crowded SUV market.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Q3 2025 Declines

The sub-4m SUV segment, India’s most competitive and high-volume category, recorded 2,80,579 units sold in Q3 2025 — a 5.2% YoY decline compared to 2,95,925 units during the same period last year. Despite the overall drop, the quarter showcased significant reshuffling among the top performers.

Tata Nexon (including EV) emerged as the undisputed segment leader with 49,402 units sold in Q3, up 31% YoY, commanding a strong 17.6% market share. The model’s combination of refreshed design, expanded EV lineup, and festive push helped it outperform every other contender. Meanwhile, Tata Punch (and Punch EV) ranked fourth with 37,380 units, down 17.8% YoY, reflecting a temporary slowdown amid rising competition. Together, Tata’s sub-4m SUVs accounted for over 30% of total segment volumes, underscoring the brand’s dominance.

Maruti Suzuki maintained a strong grip on the charts, though performance was mixed. Fronx held steady with 39,061 units, up 5% YoY, making it Maruti’s top performer in the segment. In contrast, Brezza saw sales drop sharply by 23% YoY to 37,858 units, impacted by intensifying competition from Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra. Other notable contributors included Hyundai Venue (27,647 units, -2%), Kia Sonet (24,388 units, -18%), and Mahindra XUV3XO (21,791 units, -22%), all facing moderate slowdowns due to evolving market dynamics and upcoming model updates.

Skoda Kylaq sales were at 10,874 units and captured 3.9% share, while Kia Syros sales were at 1,607 units. However, compact offerings like the Nissan Magnite (down 30%), Renault Kiger (down 10%), and Maruti Jimny (down 65%) struggled to retain traction. With festive demand ramping up and key launches like the new Hyundai Venue approaching, Q4 2025 could bring a strong rebound for the segment as automakers push for year-end volumes.