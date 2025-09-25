Sub 4m SUVs With Highest GST Cuts – Max Savings Unlocked

While cars have become more accessible after GST reforms, a few have seen exceptionally large price cuts

For the majority of consumers, the reduction in GST rates has come as a huge relief. Car buyers are among the ones who benefit the most as both compact and premium cars have become more accessible. Carmakers are already reporting bumper sales on day one of the new GST rates. Customers can maximize their savings if they choose cars with the highest price reductions. In this context, let’s take a look at petrol and diesel cars with the biggest drop in prices.

Top 5 Petrol cars with highest GST cuts

Hyundai Venue – GST savings of up to Rs 1.24 lakh

One of the popular sub-4-meter SUVs, Hyundai Venue, is now available at a starting price of Rs 7.26 lakh. The base variant is now Rs 67,719 cheaper. A much higher price reduction can be seen in case of Venue SX(O) Turbo DCT variant. In August, Hyundai Venue was ranked 5th in the list of best selling sub-compact SUVs, with a market share of 9.41%.

Maruti S-Presso – GST savings of up to Rs 1.30 lakh

With the reduction in GST rate, Maruti S-Presso is now available at a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh. For most variants, the price drop in percentage terms is in the range of 9.22% to 9.49%. With the reduced pricing, S-Presso can see a boost in sales in coming months. As of now, the micro-SUV contributes around 1% to Maruti’s overall sales.

Kia Sonet – GST savings of up to Rs 1.35 lakh

In GST 2.0 era, Kia Sonet is available at a starting price of Rs 7.30 lakh. Highest price drops have been noted with the 1.0-litre petrol DCT variants. The top-spec X Line DCT variant has the highest price reduction of Rs 1.35 lakh. In August, Kia Sonet was ranked 6th in the list of best selling sub-compact SUVs. It has a market share of close to 9%.

Mahindra XUV 3XO – GST savings of up to Rs 1.40 lakh

Prices of XUV 3XO petrol variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 70,600 to Rs 1,39,600. The AX7L has the highest price drop among all variants. Mahindra was among the first to announce that it will be passing the full benefits of GST cuts to its customers. In the sub-compact SUV segment, XUV 3XO currently has a market share of around 6-7%.

Kia Syros – GST savings of up to Rs 1.50 lakh

Petrol variants of Kia Syros have seen prices drop in the range of 83,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. The petrol range now starts at Rs 8.67 lakh, as compared to Rs 9.50 lakh earlier. Max savings are available with the HTX Plus (O) variant, which is now available at a starting price of Rs 15.29 lakh, as compared to Rs 16.79 lakh earlier.

Top 5 Diesel cars with highest GST cuts

Mahindra Thar – GST savings of up to Rs 1.35 lakh

GST price cuts are higher with the 2WD variants of Thar diesel. Highest price drop is for the 2WD Diesel LX variant, which is now more accessible by Rs 1,35,400. In addition to GST savings, Mahindra has also launched special benefits with its SUVs. Customers buying Thar can access benefits worth Rs 20,000.

Tata Nexon – GST savings of up to Rs 1.55 lakh

After GST cuts, Tata Nexon diesel range starts at Rs 9.01 lakh. Highest saving is with the Nexon AMT Fearless+PS DK variant. It is now available at Rs 14.05 lakh, as compared to Rs 15.60 lakh earlier. Tata Nexon / EV was the top selling sub-compact SUV in August 2025, with a market share of 16.25%.

Mahindra XUV 3XO – GST savings of up to Rs 1.56 lakh

Prices of XUV 3XO diesel variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.04 lakh to Rs 1.56 lakh. AX7 and AX7L have the highest price reductions of Rs 1.53 lakh and Rs 1.56 lakh, respectively.

Kia Sonet – GST savings of up to Rs 1.64 lakh

With GST 2.0, Kia Sonet diesel range now starts at Rs 8.98 lakh, as compared to Rs 9.99 lakh earlier. Top variants see the biggest price drops. The GTX+ 6AT and GTX+ DT 6AT see price reduction of Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 1.64 lakh, respectively. These are now priced at Rs 14 lakh and Rs 14.09 lakh, respectively.

Kia Syros – GST savings of up to Rs 1.86 lakh

Prices of Kia Syros diesel variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.15 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh. The top variant, HTX Plus (O) AT sees a massive price drop of Rs 1.86 lakh. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 15.93 lakh, as compared to Rs 17.79 lakh earlier.