Sub 4m SUVs With Highest Mileage Claims – Petrol, Diesel, CNG

Unlike Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, Tata Motors doesn’t yet offer automatic gearbox option with Nexon CNG and Punch CNG

SUVs are currently the most trending genre in automotive industry. The demand for SUVs is so much that many other body styles have been fading away. Around the festive season, OEMs are offering attractive offers and discounts to lure buyers and boost sales. In an earlier post, we have compiled a list of safest Indian cars rated by GNCAP and BNCAP.

In this post, we will take a look at the most fuel efficient sub 4m SUVs to buy around the festive season. Before listing out the fuel efficiency figures of sub 4m SUVs, we have to mention that not all manufacturers quote the ARAI figures transparently to help buyers in car buying decisions. Nor does ARAI list out the efficiency figures of all the vehicles in their powertrain configs.

Highest Mileage Sub 4m SUV in 2024

In the table below, we have listed out the mileage (fuel efficiency) figures of sub 4m SUVs in no order. We have not included Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar 3-Door as they are lifestyle SUVs and do not cater to mileage conscious buyers, to begin with.

Starting with Tata Motors, the company has two SUVs in the sub 4m category. These are Nexon and Punch, offered in multiple fuel options. Starting with Punch, one can expect around 20 km/l with Petrol MT and around 19 km/l with Petrol AMT. Tata’s i-CNG equipped variants promise mileage of around 27 km/kg.

Nexon Petrol MT variants can eke out a fuel efficiency figure of around 17.5 km/l and Automatic variants around 17 km/l. Nexon i-CNG proves more economical with an expected figure of around 24 km/kg. Nexon also has diesel variants and one can expect around 23 km/l with both manual and automatic variants.

Maruti Suzuki is a company which has mileage (fuel efficiency) as one of their core pillars. The company proudly mentions the ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures on their website and brochures. Starting with Brezza, the company quotes 17.38 km/l mileage with LXI and VXI variants, 19.89 km/l with ZXI and ZXI+ (all manual).

There is no such disparity where automatic variants are concerned, promising 19.8 km/l. The CNG equipped variants promise 25.51 km/kg. Fronx NA Petrol promises more mileage with AMT at 22.89 km/l as opposed to 21.8 km/l of manual transmission. With Turbo Petrol engine, however, manual promises 21.5 km/l and automatic 20.02 km/l. CNG variants can eke out up to 28.51 km/kg, as certified from ARAI.

Renault Nissan lack CNG option

Next in line is the Mahindra XUV3XO which comes with two Turbo Petrol engine options – TCMPFI and TGDI. One would expect a more powerful TGDI version might have less mileage. But Mahindra’s officially quoted ARAI numbers say otherwise. TGDI promises 20.1 km/l with MT and 18.2 km/l with AT, while TCMPFI promises 18.89 km/l with MT and 17.96 km/l with AT. The sole Diesel MT combo promises 20.6 km/l.

One can expect similar fuel efficiency figures between Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Around 17.5 km/l with NA Petrol MT, 18 km/l with Turbo Petrol MT and between 18 km/l to 19 km/l with Turbo Petrol automatic (depending on iMT or DCT). Same is the case with diesel engines with around 23 km/l of mileage from Venue and Sonet. With Exter, one can expect around 19 km/l to 19.5 km/l with Petrol MT and AMT, while CNG promises around 27.1 km/kg.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are in the same boat as well. Both are almost the same vehicles under the skin and quote similar mileage figures. Around 19 km/l to 20 km/l with NA Petrol MT and AT. With Turbo Petrol option, MT variants can eke around 19 km/l to 20 km/l and around 17 km/l with AT variants.