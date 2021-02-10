Sub 4m UV Sales Jan 2021 – Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue Have 74% Market Share

With growing aspirations among the burgeoning middle class in the country, demand for compact sub 4 meter UVs / crossovers have been on the rise in recent years

January turned out to be especially good for this segment, as YoY sales have close to doubled. A total of 53,611 units were sold in January 2021, as compared to 28,226 units in January last year. This is YoY growth of 90%. Almost one out of every five cars sold in the country was a compact SUV in January 2021.

Hyundai Venue leads

A bestseller from day one, Hyundai Venue has registered impressive YoY gain of 75%. Sales are up from 6,733 units in January last year to 11,779 units in January 2021. Key factors for Venue’s popularity include its trendy, youthful design, peppy engine options, connectivity tech and a range of segment-first and best-in-class features.

At number two is Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which continues to register strong sales despite rising competition from new rivals in this space. A total of 10,623 units were sold in January 2021, which is YoY growth of 5%. Sales during January last year stood at 10,134 units. Brezza sales could get a boost when the 2021 model is launched later this year during the festive season.

Brezza may have technically lost the pole position, but it will still be the top selling compact SUV if we add sales numbers of Toyota Urban Cruiser. A rebadged version of Brezza, Urban Cruiser was launched last year in September at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh. In January 2021, Urban Cruiser is placed at seventh place with sales of 3,005 units.

Kia Sonet comes third with 8,859 units sold in January 2021. Sonet’s popularity has soared owing to its sporty looks and a comprehensive list of hi-tech features. Engine options are the same as that of Venue.

Nexon sales highest ever

Next is Tata Nexon with 8,225 units sold in January 2021. This is the highest ever monthly sales for the SUV. Nexon has more than doubled its tally, as compared to 3,382 units sold in January last year. It has the second highest YoY growth of 143% in January 2021.

Mahindra XUV 300 is at fifth spot with 4,612 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales have improved by 37%, as compared to 3,360 units sold in January last year. At number six is new entrant Nissan Magnite, which has emerged as a bestseller for the company. Bookings have already crossed the 35k mark. A total of 3,031 units were sold in January 2021.

Other cars in top ten include Ford Ecosport (2,266 units), Honda WR-V (1,211), and Mahindra TUV 300 (0). Ecosport has negative growth of -41%, as compared to 3,852 units sold in January last year. WR-V has the highest YoY growth in January 2021 in percentage terms. Sales are up from 116 to 1,211 units.