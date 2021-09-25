Super Soco CT3 Electric Scooter Debuts – 180 Kms Range, First In Class Features

Super Soco CT-3 will rival the likes of BMW CE-04 that was unveiled earlier this year in July

One of the leading manufacturers of electric scooters and motorcycles, China-based Super Soco has unveiled its first electric maxi-scooter named CT-3. This provides Super Soco the opportunity to make its mark in the premium electric two-wheeler space.

The new electric scooter was unveiled during China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition, held at Chongqing International Expo Center in China. In addition to its home market, Super Soco CT-3 will be launched in European markets as well.

Super Soco CT-3 design and features

Maxi-scooters are known for their beefed-up proportions and Super Soco CT-3 follows on the same design language. It has a broad front fascia with LED headlamp and DRLs placed on the apron. Lighting apparatus has a simple, elegant design that’s neither too loud nor too dull. The scooter has a large visor, which should be able to provide adequate wind protection. It is held to the frame with four protruding hooks, which enhance the scooter’s sporty character.

Body panels come with sharp curves and grooves, which work to ensure a dominating street presence for the scooter. They also help reduce drag and boost aerodynamic properties. This becomes all the more important for a scooter that runs on battery. It will allow the scooter to cover more miles on a full charge.

Users can expect comfortable rides with Super Soco CT-3, as it has an ergonomic riding stance. The scooter has wide, elevated handlebar, which should work as an appropriate resting angle for the hands. Foot comfort has also been taken into consideration by providing ample space on the floorboard.

For the pillion rider, the scooter has been equipped with large sized split grab rails. Pillion footrests are foldable units that fit in snugly inside the frame when not in use.

Super Soco CT-3 gets a comprehensive range of hi-tech features such as NFC smart unlocking, parking assist function, and facial recognition. The scooter has a large 7-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can pair their smartphones with the digital instrument console to access a range of features such as turn-by-turn navigation.

Super Soco CT-3 engine and specs

CT-3 performance is just as good as conventional ICE powered maxi-scooters. It packs in an 18kW motor, connected to a 7.2kWh battery pack. On a full charge, the scooter can travel a distance of 180 kms. Top speed is around 125 kmph. These numbers are pretty good for an electric maxi-scooter. BMW CE-04 has comparable top speed of 120 kmph. However, its range is 130km. Recently launched Ola S1 Pro has top speed of 115 kmph whereas range is 180 km on full charge.

Suspension system of Super Soco CT-3 comprises telescopic fork at front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear. The scooter has disc brakes at both ends and ABS is offered as standard.