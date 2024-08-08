Supercar Blondie features an Indian automobile brand for the first time!

Designed by experts from the aviation industry, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the world’s most advanced electric motorcycle.

The Supercar Blondie Test – With its advanced capabilities, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 was recently evaluated by SuperCar Blondie. Arguably the biggest auto influencer in the world, SuperCar Blondie has presented some exceptional cars and motorcycles to its viewers.

When reviewing the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the motorcycle was put up against an RC jet in a drag race. While the RC jet has speeds of over 300 km in air, this contest was limited to the runway. With the Ballistic mode on, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 scored a win. Even though the race was neck and neck demonstrating the top notch acceleration of the motorcycle to keep up with the nimble and quick jet that runs on aviation fuel.

Underwater Feat – In a world-first, the F77 Mach 2 was submerged 20 meters underwater at Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s largest and deepest man-made pool. This incredible stunt highlights the motorcycle’s engineering prowess and build quality. The bike now holds a place of honour underwater, accessible to all visitors at the Dubai Dive Centre.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 – Specs, range

Designed for folks who prioritize performance and style, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 utilizes cutting-edge technology and innovation. The F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle has a 7.1 kWh battery pack. Power and torque output is 36.2 hp and 90 Nm. In comparison, the top-spec F77 Mach 2 Recon variant has a 10.3 kWh battery pack. It delivers 40.2 hp and 100 Nm. Both variants have a top speed of 155 km/H. The Recon variant can achieve 0 to 60 km/H in just 2.8 seconds, while the standard variant does it in 2.9 seconds.

As per IDC standards, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 has a 211 km range. The Recon variant has a higher range of 323 km. Range will depend on the mode selected. In Glide mode, the F77 Mach 2 Recon offers a range of 266 km. In Combat and Ballistic mode, the range is 209 km and 186 km, respectively. Users can enhance the range by using the regen braking system. F77 Mach 2 has 10 levels of regenerative braking.

Using a standard charger, 20% to 80% can be achieved in 3 hours. The Recon variant takes 5 hours. Charging is much faster when using the Boost charger or a 12 kW DC fast charger. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 utilizes a steel trellis frame, with 41 mm USD forks and a monoshock rear suspension. Braking setup comprises 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes.

Advanced safety features

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a comprehensive range of safety features. It includes auto dimming LED headlight, side stand sensor, traction control, hill hold, dual-channel ABS and dynamic stability control (DSC). Safety is also improved with features such as tyre pressure monitoring system, Delta Watch, Lockdown, anti-collision warning system and crash alert. The battery pack comes with a patented 5-level safety system. It’s the only battery pack in India to be equipped with cell level fuse technology.

Making in India, for the world

Engineered by experts from the aviation industry, this high-performance electric motorcycle is not just for Indian roads but is set to make waves globally. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 will be the first Indian electric motorcycle to be launched in Europe soon. With capabilities to establish a global footprint, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 can be described as the ‘Tesla of India’.