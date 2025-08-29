Supreme Court to Hear PIL on E20 Petrol Policy Amid Growing Concerns Over Ethanol Blending

The ongoing debate around India’s E20 petrol policy has taken a new turn, with the Supreme Court set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government’s ethanol blending mandate on September 1, 2025. A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, will hear the matter.

The PIL, filed by Advocate Akshay Malhotra, seeks directions to ensure that oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to make ethanol-free petrol (E0) available in the market. It also demands that fuel pumps clearly label ethanol content so that consumers are aware of what they are filling into their vehicles.

Why the PIL?

The government has mandated 20% ethanol blending (E20) with petrol as part of its roadmap to reduce crude oil imports and promote cleaner fuels. However, several vehicle owners and manufacturers have raised concerns about compatibility of older vehicles with E20, citing risks of corrosion, reduced fuel efficiency, and higher maintenance costs.

Citizen-Led Fuel Testing Raises More Questions

Amid this debate, a Reddit user (KingsmanVishnu) from Karnataka recently conducted an independent experiment to check ethanol levels in fuel from various petrol pumps. Using samples from IOCL, HP, BPCL, Nayara, and MRPL outlets, the user found that:

– IOCL Regular & XP95, HP Regular & Power, BPCL Regular, and MRPL petrol all contained around 14-15% ethanol.

– BPCL Speed 95 had only 4-5% ethanol.

– Nayara petrol surprisingly showed much lower ethanol levels, averaging 6-8%, even though it is not marketed as a premium fuel.

The user noted that engines ran smoother on Nayara fuel, possibly due to lower ethanol content. While not a lab-certified test, the experiment highlights the lack of transparency and consistency in ethanol blending across brands and regions.

What This Means for Consumers

If the Supreme Court upholds the PIL, fuel stations may be required to stock both E0 petrol (ethanol-free) and E20 petrol, giving consumers a choice based on their vehicle’s compatibility. For now, the absence of clear labelling leaves motorists uncertain about what they’re putting in their tanks. The hearing on September 1 is expected to set an important precedent in balancing India’s green fuel ambitions with consumer protection and vehicle safety.