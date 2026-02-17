SUV Sales (4.2-4.5m) Jan 2026 – Creta, Victoris, Seltos, Vitara, Sierra, Elevate, Curvv, BE6

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV sales Jan 2026, let us now take a look at the 4.2m–4.5m SUV segment, which recorded strong growth in January 2026, with total sales rising to 74,673 units. This marks a healthy 35.51% year-on-year increase over 55,107 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis as well, the segment posted an impressive 54.93% growth compared to 48,197 units in December 2025, highlighting renewed momentum at the start of the calendar year.

SUV Sales (4.2-4.5m) Jan 2026

Hyundai Creta (including EV) retained its leadership position with 17,921 units sold in January 2026. While this represents a marginal 3.24% YoY decline from 18,522 units last year, Creta saw a strong 36.24% MoM growth over December 2025. Despite rising competition, Creta continues to anchor the segment with consistent volumes.

Maruti Victoris emerged as the second best-selling SUV in the segment with 15,240 units. Since it was not on sale in January 2025, it posted fresh volumes this year. On a MoM basis, Victoris recorded a massive 145.41% jump compared to 6,210 units in December 2025, indicating growing traction among buyers. Maruti Grand Vitara, however, saw sales decline sharply to 7,030 units, down 55.46% YoY. MoM sales also fell 18.23%, suggesting some cannibalisation within Maruti’s own portfolio.

Kia Seltos, Toyota HyRyder Post Strong Gains

New gen Kia Seltos is off to a great start. It recorded 10,639 units, registering a robust 64.44% YoY and 143.51% MoM growth. Toyota HyRyder performed even stronger on a YoY basis, rising 85.31% to 9,156 units. Both SUVs continue to benefit from updated features and hybrid options.

Tata Sierra, another new SUV that was launched recently, posted 7,003 units in January 2026. Compared to just 291 units in December 2025, this translates to a staggering 2,306% MoM growth, reflecting ramp-up in deliveries. Tata Curvv (including EV) recorded 1,666 units, down 46.03% YoY but up 50.91% MoM.

EV Presence Strengthens

MG ZS EV witnessed strong growth at 1,093 units, up 312.45% YoY and 117.73% MoM. Mahindra BE 6 registered 1,028 units, up 46.86% YoY, though MoM volumes declined. Mahindra XUV400 improved MoM by 147.46%, albeit on lower base volumes.

European Brands Under Pressure

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq continued to see declines. Taigun fell 48.97% YoY to 790 units, while Kushaq declined 68.34% to 434 units. Both models also reported sharp MoM drops, indicating pressure from newer rivals.

Segment Momentum Building

Overall, the mid-size SUV space remains one of the fastest-growing segments in India. New launches such as Seltos and Sierra are reshaping buyer preferences. With multiple upcoming launches (Duster, Tekton) and Facelifts (Kushaq, Taigun) lined up, competition in the 4.2m–4.5m SUV category is only set to intensify in the months ahead.