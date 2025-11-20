SUV Sales (4.2m-4.4m) October 2025 – Creta, Victoris, HyRyder, Seltos, Elevate, Taigun

Hyundai Creta maintained its position, continuing its dominance in this segment with a 25.96% market share

Hyundai Creta has been a consistent leader of the SUV (4.2m-4.4m) segment. It has formed a strong emotional connect with buyers, regaled for its strong feature lineup and robust safety equipment among which is Level II ADAS and multiple engine options. In Oct 2025, it was once again a leader in this segment scaling over Maruti Victoris and Toyota HyRyder by significant numbers.

Sales in the SUV (4.2m-4.4m) segment showed off strong YoY and MoM growth at 70,809 units in Oct 2025. It was a 22.43% growth from 57,837 unit sales of Oct 2024 while MoM sales were up by 40.63% from 50,351 units sold in Sept 2025.

SUV (4.2m-4.4m) segment Sales Oct 2025

Hyundai Creta and its EV counterpart scored at No. 1 position on this list with a 25.96% market share. Sales grew to 18,381 units, a 5.05% YoY growth from 17,491 units while MoM sales saw a 2.54% decline as compared to 18,861 units. In the electric SUV segment, Creta EV further strengthened Hyundai’s position with its extended range and advanced features.

At no. 2 was Maruti Victoris. This relatively new comer has quickly risen from No. 5 on the sales charts in Sept 2025 to No. 2 in the past month with 13,496 unit sales. It currently commands a 19.06% market share. Sales escalated by 216.73% on a MoM basis from 4,261 units of Sept 2025.

It was followed by Toyota HyRyder with 11,555 unit sales, a 112.06% YoY and 51.88% MoM growth. Grand Vitara, retailed from Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa channel, saw its demand decline by 20.09% to 10,409 units from 14,083 units YoY though sales increased by 82.68% MoM from 5,698 units. Kia Seltos followed with 7,130 unit sales last month marking a 12.02% YoY growth from 6,365 units while MoM demand was even more noteworthy with a 22.59% increase from 5,816 units.

Honda Elevate accounted for 2,186 unit sales last month, a 1.72% YoY growth but sales declined by 0.59% MoM. Mahindra BE6 sales at 2,134 units saw a 25.46% MoM growth from 1,701 units sold in Sept 2025.

SUV (4.2m-4.4m) Segment Sales Oct 2025

Lower down the sales order, VW Taigun suffered a 23.08% YoY decline to 1,560 units. However, MoM performance showed off a stronger 40.04% improvement from 1,114 unit sales of Sept 2025. Similarly, Tata Curvv /EV (1,432 units), Skoda Kushaq (1,219 units) and MG ZS EV (609 units) each suffered from lower sales on a YoY basis thought performance went up significantly when compared to sales of Sept 2025. This was especially significant in the case of the ZS EV that witnessed a 143.60% rise in its MoM demand.

Citroen C3 Aircross too had 227 unit sales last month but reported a 120.39% YoY and 284.75% MoM growth. Citroen Basalt with 217 units sold in the past month saw a slight 1.81% YoY decline but a .33% MoM growth while the XUV400EV and MG Astor accounted for sales of 152 units and 102 units respectively. For these two models, even as YoY sales went down significantly, its MoM performance remained more positive.