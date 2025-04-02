SUV Sales Sept 2025 (4.2 to 4.4m) – Creta, HyRyder, Seltos, Vitara, Victoris, Elevate, BE 6, Curvv, Taigun, Kushaq

SUVs in the 4.2m–4.4m length segment recorded a solid month-on-month (MoM) sales increase in September 2025, driven by festive demand and the positive impact of GST 2.0 reductions. However, year-on-year (YoY) performance reflected a slight dip compared to September 2024. Hyundai Creta — including its EV version — continued to dominate this segment, also ranking as India’s third best-selling car overall, just behind the Tata Nexon and Maruti Dzire.

Total sales in this SUV category stood at 50,351 units, marking a 2.58% YoY decline from 51,684 units sold in September 2024. However, MoM sales grew 17.55% compared to 42,835 units sold in August 2025, signalling a clear festive-season boost.

SUV Sales Sept 2025 (4.2 to 4.4m)

Hyundai Creta/EV topped the segment with 18,861 units, achieving an 18.61% YoY growth and an 18.44% MoM increase. The model commanded a 37.46% market share, underscoring its dominance. The Creta EV has also strengthened Hyundai’s position in the electric SUV market with its extended range and advanced features.

At No. 2, the Toyota HyRyder saw impressive YoY growth of 41.28%, selling 7,608 units compared to 5,385 units a year ago. However, MoM figures dropped 16.40% from August’s 9,100 units. Kia Seltos ranked third with 5,816 units, down 16.42% YoY, though MoM demand was up 24.09%. Maruti Grand Vitara followed with 5,698 units, down 44.50% YoY, while MoM sales dipped marginally by 0.78%. In contrast, the new Maruti Victoris showed a strong debut performance with 4,261 units in its first month on sale.

The Honda Elevate maintained healthy traction with 2,199 units, reflecting 12.19% YoY and 32.47% MoM growth. Honda is reportedly preparing to expand the lineup with an Elevate Hybrid already under testing. Mahindra BE6 also posted an uptick with 1,701 units, up 9.67% MoM, while Tata Curvv/EV saw a decline — 67.12% YoY and 8.04% MoM, at 1,566 units. VW Taigun slipped 30.85% YoY to 1,114 units, though MoM demand rose 11.29%.

Among lower-volume players, Skoda Kushaq (769 units) and MG ZS EV (250 units) saw declines both YoY and MoM. The Citroen Basalt, however, rebounded sharply — up 2,900% MoM to 210 units, though YoY numbers dropped 38.42%. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV400 EV (149 units) saw YoY sales down 84.28%, but MoM sales up 125.76%. MG Astor (90 units) and Citroen C3 Aircross (59 units) rounded off the list — the latter growing 43.90% YoY and 31.11% MoM.

SUV Sales Q3 2025 (4.2 to 4.4m)

For the July–September 2025 quarter, SUVs in the 4.2m–4.4m segment registered 1,39,853 units, down 4.76% YoY from 1,46,840 units in Q3 2024 — a volume loss of 6,987 units. Hyundai Creta/EV maintained its leadership with 51,683 units, growing 3.34% YoY, while the Toyota HyRyder surged 31.98% with 25,522 units, strengthening Toyota’s presence in the hybrid SUV space.

In contrast, Maruti Grand Vitara (17,814 units) and Kia Seltos (16,513 units) recorded YoY declines of 37.80% and 12.36%, respectively. Tata Curvv/EV was also down 35.82% YoY to 5,274 units, while Honda Elevate improved 4.60% YoY to 5,254 units. New entrants Mahindra BE6 (4,798 units) and Maruti Victoris (4,261 units) added solid numbers to the segment.

Further down the chart, VW Taigun (3,442 units), Skoda Kushaq (2,459 units), and MG ZS EV (1,445 units) reported double-digit declines. Among niche players, XUV400 EV (505 units), Citroen Basalt (395 units), MG Astor (317 units), and Citroen C3 Aircross (171 units) contributed smaller but consistent volumes — the latter even improving 16.33% YoY.