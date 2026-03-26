Suzuki 2nd April Launch Teaser – New Burgman, Gixxer?

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has been one of the most notable scooter manufacturers in the country with their Access and Burgman Street 125cc scooters. The company is not currently smashing benchmarks or sales charts where mainstream motorcycles are concerned with Gixxer lineup being sidelined by Indian enthusiasts.

While Suzuki is coming up with refreshed Gixxer models, the company seems to be doubling down in scooter segment with an updated Burgman Street with design inspired from Burgman 400. On 2nd April, we could either see a new Gixxer SF model or an updated Burgman Street. Let’s check out the possibilities.

Suzuki New Teaser – New Burgman Street?

On their social media handle, Suzuki2wheelers has teased a new product with twin LED headlight setup for the Indian market. In the teaser we can see a twin LED headlight setup and the same housing has LED DRLs too. There’s a Suzuki logo in between these headlights. A similar setup can be seen with Burgman 400 maxi scooter too.

This teaser is highly likely to be the fascia of new Suzuki Burgman Street facelift powered by a 125cc engine. The design is borrowed by Burgman 400 sold in global markets with slight variations. We can see slightly unique headlight shape and LED DRL signature along with Suzuki logo positioning.

There have been test mules of Suzuki Burgman Street under testing spied last year. Connecting the dots, one could speculate that Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd is launching an updated Burgman Street in India. While there have been feature additions and OBD-2B compliance, this would be India-spec Burgman’s first-ever major update ever since it first debuted in 2018.

We can expect a new fascia, updated side body panels, streamlined profile, more dominating road presence and revised instrument cluster with a TFT display from Access. One can expect new exhaust covers, revised tail lights and more practicality and functionality. The same 8 bhp and 10 Nm 125cc engine will do duties along with alloy wheels and front disc brake option.

New Gixxer SF?

In the caption of Suzuki’s teaser, we can see a hashtag that reads Suzuki Motorcycle. This could be denoting the name of the company, which is Suzuki Motorcycle India, or it could actually denote a Suzuki motorcycle. Since the company is updating Gixxer lineup, this new teaser could be of the upcoming Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF 250.

Not a lot is known about these upcoming Gixxer motorcycle refreshes. Speculations suggest a new platform along with improved equipment and premium cycle parts that could compete against rival brands at the highest level. More concrete details will be revealed at the launch day on April 2nd.