Suzuki 2W April 2026 Sales – Exports Outpace Domestic Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported total sales of 1,17,514 units in April 2026, registering a 4.04% year-on-year growth compared to 1,12,948 units sold in April 2025. The company has started the new financial year on a steady note, with growth coming from both domestic and export markets. On a month-on-month basis, however, total sales declined by 8.35% compared to 1,28,227 units in March 2026, reflecting typical post financial year-end moderation.

Domestic Growth Steady, Exports See Higher Momentum

Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 98,004 units, up 2.93% YoY compared to 95,214 units in April last year. Domestic business accounted for over 83% of total volumes, continuing to be the backbone of Suzuki’s India operations.

Exports, on the other hand, grew at a faster pace, reaching 19,510 units, marking a 10.01% YoY increase over 17,734 units sold in April 2025. Export contribution stood at around 16.6% of total sales. Despite the YoY growth, both domestic and export volumes saw a decline on a monthly basis, with exports dropping 14.54% MoM, indicating some softness in global demand or shipment cycles.

Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have started the new financial year on a steady note with growth across both domestic and exports markets. This performance reflects the continued trust customers place in our products. As we move ahead, we remain focussed on delivering quality products, while deepening our connect with customers and partners across markets. We are also enhancing customer experience through focused events and brand activations.”

After-Sales And Portfolio Updates

In addition to vehicle sales, Suzuki reported strong growth in its after-sales business, with spare parts revenue reaching Rs 915.9 million, up 14% YoY. The company also introduced new colour options for models like the Avenis Special Edition, aiming to enhance customer choice and appeal.

Suzuki’s April 2026 performance reflects stable growth, supported by consistent domestic demand and stronger export momentum. While volumes saw a sequential dip, the overall trend remains positive. With continued focus on product updates, customer engagement and brand-building activities, Suzuki is likely to maintain steady growth in the coming months, especially as demand stabilises across both domestic and international markets.