Suzuki 2W India Reports 90k Sales in Feb 2025 – Exports Grow by 18.54%

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) reported total sales of 90,206 units in February 2025, registering a 7.42% year-on-year (YoY) decline from 97,435 units sold in February 2024. While domestic sales saw a drop, exports surged by 18.54%, helping offset some of the decline.

Year-on-Year (YoY) Performance

Domestic Sales: 73,455 units, down 11.82% YoY from 83,304 units in February 2024.

Exports: 16,751 units, marking an 18.54% YoY growth from 14,131 units last year.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Comparison

Compared to January 2025, when Suzuki sold 1,08,921 units, February saw a 17.18% decline in total sales.

Domestic sales declined by 16.37%, down from 87,834 units in January 2025.

Exports fell by 20.56%, down from 21,087 units in the previous month.

Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “February sales reflect a mix of market dynamics with exports showing growth. Although the domestic sales witnessed a temporary slowdown, our focus remains on offering products that align with customers’ expectations while continuously improving the overall ownership experience for Suzuko two-wheeler riders.”

Suzuki Motorcycle India offers a diverse range of scooters and motorcycles, catering to different customer preferences. The Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street, and Avenis in the scooter segment, are known for their premium features, and refined performance. Among motorcycles, Suzuki’s lineup includes the Gixxer series (Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF 250, and their variants), which are known for their sporty design, advanced technology, and reliable performance. The V-Strom SX 250, Suzuki’s adventure-touring motorcycle, is for enthusiasts looking for a versatile and capable touring machine. With a strong foothold in both segments, Suzuki continues to enhance its offerings by focusing on innovation, comfort, and riding dynamics.