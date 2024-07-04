Suzuki Sales June 2024 Grows YoY, Declines MoM – Access, Burgman, Gixxer

Suzuki sales in June 2024 were registered at 88,287 units relating to a 9% YoY growth

The overall scenario for two wheeler sales in India remained subdued in June 2024. However, the industry is predicted to show off more promising results in the months ahead with favourable monsoons and other economic improvements.

Suzuki YoY Sales June 2024

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan, showed off a strong market presence with a YoY growth in sales, more specifically in domestic markets with double digit YoY growth while export figures were somewhat lower.

It was the company’s scooter range that primarily added to improved domestic sales figures, more particularly models such as the Access 125 and Burgman Street. Suzuki India reported sales of 88,287 units in June 2024, registering a 9% YoY growth. There had been 80,737 units sold in June 2023 relating to a volume growth of 7,550 units.

Domestic sales have seen a 12.73% YoY growth to 71,086 units, up from 63,059 units sold in June 2023 relating to a volume growth of 8,027 units. Currently domestic sales hold on to an 80.52% share as against a 19.48% export share. Exports on the other hand suffered a 2.70% YoY setback with 17,201 units shipped last month from 17,678 units exported in June 2023.

MoM sales performance saw lower domestic sales and exports down by 20.83% from 1,11,512 units sold in May 2024. Domestic sales dipped 22.76% from 92,032 units sold in May 2024 while exports fell 11.70% over 19,480 units sold during the same period.

Suzuki YTD Sales June 2024

Where sales during the period April to June 2024 is concerned, Suzuki 2W sales improved by 14.72% TO 2,99,176 units. This was a volume growth of 38,392 units over 2,60,784 units sold in the same period of 2023. Sales improved in domestic markets by 27.27% to 2,51,185 units during the April to June 2024 period over 1,97,358 units sold in the same three months of 2023. However, exports fell substantially by 24.34% to 47,991 units in the April to June 2024 period as compared to 63,426 units sold in the same period last year.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa – Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased with our sales growth in June 2024 driven by strong demand especially in the Indian market. We have got off to a good start in this financial year, with a healthy 15% year-on-year growth in our sales in the first quarter.

We are optimistic about maintaining this growth momentum in the months ahead. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers and dedicated dealer network for their continued trust and unwavering support which has played a pivotal role in achieving this result.”