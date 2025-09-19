Suzuki 2W Price Cut Post GST 2.0 Reforms Up To Rs 18k

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has just announced the new and revised prices of their scooters and motorcycles with powertrains less than 350cc. This is on the backdrop of recently announced GST 2.0 reforms by the Indian Government to benefit tax payers and provide them with a sense of relief ahead of the festive season and increase consumption.

Suzuki 2W Price Cut

At Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd, the renowned 2w manufacturer has announced that it is passing on the full benefits of GST 2.0 tax benefits to their valued buyers. Motorcycles and scooters with engines less than 350cc in displacement, will benefit from a lower tax slab of 18%, as opposed to 28% before.

This translates to a major price cut within Suzuki’s mainstream 2W portfolio. Benefits of which are completely transferred to buyers, as revealed by the company. This price cut amounts to as much as Rs 18k, which buyers can benefit ahead of the festive season.

Suzuki products like Access, Avenis, Burgman Street, Burgman Street EX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 and V-Strom SX 250 are the motorcycles that will benefit with this price reduction. All of Suzuki’s mainstream portfolio has benefited from the GST 2.0 reforms announced by Indian Government.

The least amount of price reduction is seen with Avenis scooter at Rs 7,823, while max price reduction of Rs 18,024 has been offered with Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki’s best-selling Access scooter also gets attractive benefits of up to Rs 8,523.

Statement from SMIPL

Commenting on announcement, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our customers are always at the core of everything we do. We welcome the Government of India’s GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses.

In keeping with our customer-first approach, we pass on the complete benefit of these reforms on both our two-wheelers and spare parts, reducing the purchase as well as maintenance costs. Coming just ahead of the festive season, this move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market.”