Suzuki 2W Sales April 2022 – Burgman, Gixxer, Avenis, Access

Suzuki Two Wheelers report YoY domestic sales decline in April 2022, exports improved

Two wheeler sales in April 2022 weren’t phenomenal with results being mixed. There are expectations for 2W sales to improve in the following months backed by seasonal demand, and a spurt of sales related to the wedding season.

Add to it the dead as a duck scenario in recent periods owing to Covid-19 lockdown, production stops, and general economic strain. With the market having opened up, and estimates that point to an improvement in the chip / semiconductor shortage situation, things are expected to look up.

Suzuki 2W Sales April 2022

YoY Suzuki 2W sales for April 2022 is a mixed bag of results. Domestic sales fell, and exports improved. Domestic sales last month were reported at 54,327 units, down from 63,879 units. Volume loss stood at 9,552 units at 14.95 percent decline. Of total sales, domestic sales accounts for three-fourth of total volumes. Exports rose to 17,660 units, up from 13,970 units. Volume growth stood at 3,690 units. Sales growth stood at 26.41 percent.

Total sales fell to 71,987 units, down from 77,849 units. Volume loss stood at 5,862 units. Sales decline stood at 7.53 percent. MoM sales improved in all aspects. Domestic sales improved from 50,734 units. Volume gain stood at 3,593 units at 7.08 percent growth. Best sellers for Suzuki in India are Access, Gixxer, newly launched Avenis and Burgman to some extent.

Exports improved from 14,761 units. Volume gain stood at 2.9k units at about 20 percent growth. Total sales are up from 65,495 units. Volume gain stood at 6.5k units at around 10 percent growth. Indian manufacturers have in recent months seen improved performance where exports are concerned. This has helped most boost their overall sales tally in a consistent manner.

Semiconductor supplies

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Two-wheeler industry continues to navigate through the challenges thrown by the pandemic and semiconductor shortage. Even with these challenges, Suzuki Motorcycle India has maintained its sales momentum. In April 2022, we clocked an overall sales of 71,987 units and posted Month-on-month increase of approximately 10% over March 2022.

Given the fact that this is the month of April, and the acute inconsistency in semiconductor supplies that we have been experiencing, we have started the New Financial Year in a satisfactory manner. We look forward to easing out of the supply limitations so that we can cater to the ever increasing demand for Suzuki Two-Wheelers both from the Domestic and Overseas Markets.”

Sales growth expected

Suzuki 2W sales through 2022 have been consistent. Though competing in the market with a much smaller volume than the top 4 names, Suzuki has continually chipped away at the market. This has helped the manufacturer be a top volume name in the market for sellers that report less than a lakh units in sales on a monthly basis.