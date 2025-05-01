Suzuki 2W Sales April 2025 – Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer

Suzuki Motorcycle India, one of the country’s leading scooter manufacturers, has announced its sales performance for the month of April 2025. The company has had a productive month updating its lineup to BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards. These include scooters like Burgman Street and Avenis along with motorcycles like Gixxer, V-Strom and even the mighty Hayabusa.

The company launched the 2025 Access in India, which is currently its best-selling and most important vehicle in the country. In the month of April 2025, the company registered YoY growth when compared to the sales performance from April 2024. However, there was a noticeable decline in sales MoM. Let’s break down the numbers.

Suzuki 2W Sales April 2025

In April 2025, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold a total of 1,12,948 units across both domestic and export markets. When compared to the 99,377 units sold in April 2024 and 1,25,930 units sold in March 2025, Suzuki witnessed a YoY growth of 13.66%, gaining 13,571 units in volume YoY. However, there was a MoM decline of 10.31%, losing 12,982 units in volume.

Suzuki sold 95,214 units in the domestic market last month. Domestic market accounts for 84.3% of the company’s total sales. When compared to the 88,067 units sold in April 2024, there was an 8.12% growth YoY. However, Suzuki sold 1,05,736 units in March 2025, resulting in a 9.95% MoM decline, losing 10,522 units in volume.

The company’s exports account for around 15.7% of the total sales, down from 16.04% in March 2025. With 17,734 units shipped, there was a 56.8% YoY growth as opposed to the 11,310 units shipped last year. However, the 20,194 units shipped in March 2025 made sure that Suzuki witnessed a 12.18% MoM decline, losing 12,982 units in volume.

Statement from Suzuki

Commenting on the monthly performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This positive start to the year fills us with gratitude. Each unit sold represents the beginning of a new journey with our customers and we are thankful to be a part of it. We will continue to work sincerely to meet the evolving expectations of our customers and contribute positively to their journey with us.”