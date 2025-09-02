Suzuki 2W Sales August 2025 Grew 8.72% YoY – Access, Burgman, Gixxer

One of the most popular scooter brands in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), has ended the sales month of August 2025 with style. Except for the MoM sales analysis in the domestic market, Suzuki’s 2W division in India registered positive growth across the sales chart in domestic and international business domains.

The company’s Access scooter (formerly called Access 125) has emerged as one of the leading 125cc scooters in the country. The company is also keen on expanding the Access brand to incorporate an electric scooter (e-Access) that will be launched this month. It is expected the recreate Access (ICE) scooter’s magic in the highly competitive electric scooter segment of India.

Suzuki 2W Sales August 2025

For the month of August 2025, Suzuki achieved its highest-ever spare parts sales worth Rs 85.6 Crores, marking a 21% YoY growth over August 2024’s performance. This signifies the increasing number of Suzuki two wheel vehicles in the country and corresponding increase of their market share and footfall into showrooms and service centres.

Sticking with sales, Suzuki sold a grand total of 1,13,936 units in August 2025. This resulted in an 8.72% YoY growth as opposed to 1,04,800 units sold in August 2024 leading to a volume growth of 9,136 units YoY along with a marginal 0.3% MoM growth over 1,13,600 units sold in July 2025, leading to 336 units gained in volume.

Splitting this number further, we get 91,629 units sold in the domestic market and 22,307 units sold via their international business (exports). With 91,629 units sold, Suzuki’s domestic sales accounted for 80.42% of total sales and exports accounted for 19.58% of the total sales.

Domestic sales achieved 4.74% YoY growth over the 87,480 units sold last year which yielded a volume gain of 4,149 units YoY and a 4.58% MoM sales decline as there were 96,029 units sold in July 2025, thus leading to a 4,400 units volume decline. Exports, on the other hand, saw a 28.79% YoY and 26.95% MoM growth with 4,987 units and 4,736 units gained in volume YoY and MoM, respectively.

YTD Sales Analysis

Where YTD sales are concerned, Suzuki Motorcycles India managed to fall in the greens completely. The company registered 5,64,624 units sold in total, which can be split into 4,64,586 units sold in the domestic market with 5.76% YoY growth and 1,00,038 units shipped to global markets with 22.86% MoM growth. Total YTD growth was 8.44% YoY, bagging 43,934 units in volume YoY.

Statement from SMIPL

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We extend our heartful gratitude to our customers for their continued trust in Suzuki two-wheelers. The growth in August sales gives us momentum going into the festive season and we look forward to delighting more customers with our products and services.”