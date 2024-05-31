Suzuki 2W Sales Breakup April 2024 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Hayabusa

Company’s best-seller, Suzuki Access 125, is on the verge of getting a facelift in the near future and is currently testing

Often considered one of the most underrated 2W vehicle manufacturers in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited has been posting decent YoY and MoM growth in the recent past. For the month of April 2024, Suzuki registered an impressive 30.94% YoY growth and a healthy 2.21% MoM growth.

Suzuki 2W Sales Breakup April 2024

Access 125 scooter continues to be the best-selling product from Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited (SMIL). This is among the best-selling 125cc scooters too, rivaling the likes of TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Hero Destini 125 and others. Last month, Suzuki sold as many as 61,960 units of Access 125.

When compared to the 52,231 units sold in April 2023 and 59,336 units sold in March 2024, Access 125 registered 18.63% YoY growth and a 4.42% MoM growth respectively. Volume growth for Access 125 was 9,729 units YoY and 2,624 units MoM. Access 125 alone commands 70.36% of Suzuki’s total sales.

In 2nd place, we have Suzuki Burgman Street 125 with a total of 17,680 units sold last month. Burgman Street 125 holds 20.08% of total sales of SMIL. As opposed to 10,335 units sold a year ago and 19,672 units sold a month before, Burgman sales grew by 71.07% YoY, gaining 7,345 units in volume and dropped 10.13% MoM losing 1,992 units in volume.

Access 125’s sporty sibling, Avenis 125, sold 6,466 units and it registered an impressive 56.64% YoY growth over 4,128 units sold a year ago and 18.79% MoM growth over 5,443 units sold a month before. Volume growth stood at 2,338 units YoY and 1,023 units MoM. Avenis held 7.34% of market share of Suzuki’s total sales.

Motorcycle sales

Holding a mere 1.60% market share of company’s total shares, we have Gixxer motorcycle range with a cumulative 1,405 units sold. As opposed to last year’s 508 units sold, Gixxer registered 176.57% YoY growth and a reasonable 3.01% MoM growth. The range consists of naked Gixxer and fully faired Gixxer SF motorcycles across 150cc and 250cc platforms each.

On the other hand, Suzuki’s ADV-style motorcycle, V-Strom SX 250, sold 384 units last month. MoM, V-Storm SX 250 lost 5 units in volume resulting in a 4.03% MoM decline in sales. India’s Dhoom bike, the mighty Hayabusa, sold 32 units last month and was India’s 7th best-selling 500cc+ motorcycle.

Busa sales went down by as much as 43.86% YoY as opposed to 57 units sold last year. However, saving grace was the 45.45% MoM growth over 22 units sold a month before. Suzuki’s bigger ADV, V-Strom 800 managed to sell 21 units last month with a 10.53% MoM growth.

In total, SMIL managed to push an impressive 88,067 units last month. When compared to the 67,259 units sold in April 2023 and 86,164 units sold in March 2024, Suzuki 2W sales for the month April 2024 witnessed 30.94% YoY growth and 2.21% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 20,808 units YoY and 1,903 units MoM.