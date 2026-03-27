Suzuki 2W Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer, Hayabusa

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded total domestic sales of 1,01,071 units in February 2026, registering a strong 38.05% YoY growth over 73,213 units sold in February 2025. The company continues to maintain a strong presence in the Indian 2W market, driven largely by its scooter portfolio.

Scooters remained the key growth driver, with Access, Burgman and Avenis contributing the bulk of volumes. The recently introduced e-Access electric scooter has also started adding incremental volumes.

Suzuki Sales Breakup – Feb 2026

Suzuki Access continued to be the brand’s top-selling model, with sales of 70,137 units in February 2026. This marks an 18.80% YoY growth compared to 59,039 units sold in February 2025. Access alone contributes a significant share to Suzuki’s overall volumes.

Burgman Street posted strong growth as well, with sales rising sharply to 23,366 units, up 112.84% YoY from 10,978 units. Avenis also delivered impressive performance, with sales jumping 270.98% YoY to 5,127 units from just 1,382 units last year. The newly introduced e-Access electric scooter recorded 732 units in its early phase, contributing to Suzuki’s EV presence in the market.

Interestingly, Suzuki is gearing up to further strengthen its scooter portfolio with the launch of the new-gen Burgman scheduled for 2nd April 2026. The company has already released a teaser earlier this week, hinting at updates in design, features and possibly improved efficiency. Given Burgman’s strong growth momentum, the updated model is expected to play a key role in sustaining Suzuki’s scooter-led growth in the coming months.

In the motorcycle segment, performance remained relatively muted. Gixxer sales declined by 31.53% YoY to 847 units. However, V-Strom SX 250 showed positive momentum with 812 units, reflecting a 74.62% YoY growth. Among premium motorcycles, Hayabusa registered 30 units, down 45.45% YoY. Gixxer 250 sales declined sharply to 16 units, down 68.63% YoY. GSX-8R and V-Strom 800 reported minimal volumes at just 2 units each, both seeing YoY decline.

Overall Outlook

Suzuki’s February 2026 performance clearly highlights its heavy dependence on scooters for volume growth. While the scooter lineup continues to expand and deliver strong results, the motorcycle segment remains relatively niche and contributes limited volumes to the overall tally.