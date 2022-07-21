Suzuki 2W Sales Breakup June 2022 – Access, Avenis, Burgman, V Strom 250

Suzuki Two Wheeler YoY domestic sales saw a 30.77 percent growth in June 2022 while MoM sales declined 12.54 percent

Suzuki Two Wheeler has reported a 30.77 percent YoY growth in June 2022 in domestic markets. Sales stood at 52,928 units as against 40,474 units sold in June 2021. Volume gain was at 12,454 units. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 12.54 percent from 60,518 units sold in May 2022 leading to a volume de-growth of 7,590 units.

Suzuki Access scooter was the most sold model in the company portfolio in June 2022. Sales stood at 34,131 units, up 8.70 percent over 31,399 units sold in June 2021 to command a 64.49 percent share. May 2022 sales had stood at 35,709 units leading to a 4.42 percent MoM de-growth. The Access scooter was the third best-selling scooter in the country last month, after the Activa and Jupiter.

Suzuki Sales Breakup June 2022

Suzuki Avenis scooter, launched in India in November 2021, was at No. 2 with 9,284 units sold in June 2022. With a 17.54 percent share in the company lineup. Sales in May 2022 had stood at 8,922 units leading to a 4.06 percent MoM growth.

Also in the scooter segment, the Suzuki Burgman was at No.3 with a 10.81 percent YoY growth to 8,793 units, up from 7,935 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 32.31 percent from 12,990 units sold in May 2022. V-Strom SX 250 sales stood at 380 units in June 2022 from 1,729 units sold in May 2022 leading to a 1,349 unit volume de-growth.

Gixxer 250 and Gixxer sales in June 2022 had stood at 171 units and 144 units respectively leading to a 307.14 percent growth in the case of the 250cc bike while sales dipped 86.07 percent YoY for the Gixxer. Sales had stood at 42 units and 1,034 units respectively in June 2021. MoM sales also saw the Gixxer 250 post positive growth by 10.32 percent while Gixxer sales dipped 85.41 percent.

Hayabusa sales fell to 25 units in domestic markets in June 2022 down by 28.57 percent from 35 units sold in June 2021 but increased 13.64 percent MoM over 22 units sold in May 2022. Sales of the V-Strom 650 and Intruder were down to 0 units in the past month as both have been discontinued.

Suzuki Exports June 2022

In global markets, Suzuki saw sales of 15,089 units, up 64.23 percent over 9,188 units shipped in June 2021. MoM exports also increased 37.07 percent from 11,008 units sold in May 2022. It was the Suzuki Gixxer that found the most demand globally. Sales stood at 8,822 units in June 2022 up 180.15 percent over 3,149 units shipped in June 2021. MoM exports also increased 33.90 percent from 6,584 units shipped in May 2022. Share percent however fell from 59.81 held in May 2022 to 58.47 in June 2022.

Exports of the Suzuki Burgman were at 2,280 units in June 2022 leading to a 32.78 percent YoY de-growth and 20.50 percent MoM de-growth from 3,392 units sold in June 2022 and 2,868 units sold in May 2022. At No. 3 was Suzuki Gixxer 250 with a YoY and MoM growth to 2,197 units causing share percentage to increase from 11.66 percent to 14.56 percent MoM.

The Avenis scooter also found 1,320 units shipped to global markets last month to command a 8.75 percent share in the company lineup. Suzuki Hayate sales dipped 10 percent YoY to 360 units while MoM exports increased 200 percent from 120 units shipped in May 2022. Intruder YoY exports fell 41.49 percent to 110 units from 188 units shipped in June 2022 while MoM sales increased 19.57 percent over 92 units exported in May 2022. Exports of Access and Lets were down to 0 units in June 2022.