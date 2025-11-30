Suzuki 2W Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer, Hayabusa

Suzuki Access, Burgman Street and Gixxer Series Remain Key Volume Drivers in Oct 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) reported a mixed performance in October 2025, closing the month with a marginal decline in domestic two-wheeler sales. The company sold 1,03,454 units last month, down 1.42% from 1,04,940 units in October 2024 – a reduction of 1,486 units. While several core models maintained strong traction, overall domestic numbers were weighed down by dips across most nameplates.

This slight YoY drop in India comes despite Suzuki recording its highest-ever monthly sales globally in October 2025. The highlight was its exceptional export performance, which surged 70.74% to 25,807 units, up from 15,115 units in the same month last year. This strong export momentum reflects rising demand for Suzuki products in international markets across Asia, Latin America, and Europe, helping offset the domestic softness.

Suzuki 2W Sales – October 2025 Performance

The Access 125 stayed firmly at the top of Suzuki’s domestic charts with 70,327 units sold. However, this represented a 6% decline from 74,813 units sold in October 2024. Despite the dip, the Access remains Suzuki’s biggest contributor by a large margin. The company showcased the new Access CNG/CBG variant at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, and its future India launch is expected to further strengthen the model’s mass-market appeal, especially against upcoming rivals like the TVS Jupiter CNG.

Taking second place, the Burgman Street delivered an impressive 27,058 units, marking a robust 32.13% YoY growth over 20,479 units last year. This makes Burgman Street one of the few Suzuki models to post healthy positive growth, highlighting rising traction for premium-looking 125cc scooters.

Meanwhile, the Avenis registered 3,962 units — a sharp 44.91% decline from 7,192 units in October 2024, signalling weakening demand in the sporty 125cc segment. The Gixxer series logged 1,161 units, down 36% YoY, despite Suzuki introducing fresh colour updates and festive-season offers on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF.

V-Strom SX 250 Emerges as a Strong Performer

One of the standout performers for Suzuki was the V-Strom SX 250, which recorded 903 units and delivered a substantial 68.47% YoY growth over 536 units last year. The adventure tourer received new colours and graphics in September 2025, which appears to have boosted buyer interest.

In the premium segment, 32 units of the Hayabusa were sold, while the Gixxer 250 saw volumes fall drastically by 87.06% to just 11 units. Suzuki reported zero domestic sales for the eAccess, GSX-8R and Katana in October 2025, compared to small volumes last year.