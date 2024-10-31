Suzuki 2W Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer

Except for Suzuki V-Strom SX250, every other model in the company lineup has posted declining YoY sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported total sales of 77,256 units in September 2024. This was a 7.88% YoY decline in sales from 83,866 units sold in Sep 2023 relating to a 6,610 unit volume decline. MoM sales also fell by 11.69% over 87,478 units sold in Aug 2024. It was only V-Strom SX250 and Hayabusa that displayed YoY and MoM growth respectively while all other models ended the month in red.

Suzuki 2W YoY Sales Sep 2024

Analyzing the company’s YoY sales performance, Suzuki Motorcycle India faces challenges in domestic markets despite it being in the midst of the festive season. Every Suzuki model has faced falling sales with the exception of V-Strom SX 250. Access scooter sales dipped by 5.83% to 53,715 units, down by 3,326 units over 57,041 unit sales of Sep 2023. Access currently commands a 69% share in the company lineup. It was the 3rd best-selling scooter in India last month ahead of TVS Ntorq and Honda Dio.

Burgman sales also fell by 15.41% to 14,808 units, down from 17,506 units sold in Sep 2023 relating to a 2,698 unit volume decline. It was followed by Avenis 125cc scooter with 6,740 unit sales last month, a marginal 0.56% YoY decline over 6,778 units sold in Sep 2023. Gixxer sales also fell by 31.14% YoY to 1,265 units, down from 1,837 units sold in Sep 2023.

V-Strom SX 250 adventure motorcycle saw a 54.95% YoY growth. Sales which had stood at 404 units in Sep 2023 improved by 54.95% YoY to 626 units in the past month. Share percentage stood at 0.71%. Lower down the sales list was Gixxer 250 with the highest YoY decline in sales by 72.41%. Sales fell to just 64 units in the past month whereas there had been 232 units sold in the same month last year. Gixxer has slipped towards bottom 3 in the list of 150-200cc motorcycle sales last month.

Suzuki India 2W sales list was trailed by Suzuki Hayabusa superbike, sales of which fell by 44.12% YoY to 38 units. This was against 68 unit sales of Sep 2023. Hayabusa currently commands a 0.05% share in the company portfolio.

Suzuki 2W MoM Sales Sep 2024

Suzuki also posted a hefty MoM decline in sales in Sep 2024. Sales fell from 87,478 units in Aug 2024 to 77,256 units last month. This time it was only Hayabusa that saw some positive response from buyers. Access sales dropped by 13.96% MoM from 62,433 unit sales of Aug 2024. Burgman also suffered a 7.30% MoM decline with 14,808 unit sales last month from 15,974 units sold in the previous month. Avenis sales were down 3.31% from 6,971 units sold in Aug 2024.

There was Gixxer with a 7.33% MoM decline and V-Strom SX 250 sales of which fell by 0.63% on a MoM basis. Gixxer sales dipped by 11.11% to 64 units from 72 units relating to an 8 unit volume decline while Hayabusa among the most value-for-money big bikes saw its sales up 15.15% to 38 units over 33 units sold in Aug 2024.