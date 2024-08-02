Suzuki 2W Sales Crosses 1 Lakh In July 2024 – Highest Ever Domestic Sales

Suzuki recorded domestic sales of 1,00,602 units in July 2024, a feat accomplished for the first time in domestic markets

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced sales figures for July 2024, the month in which it surpassed the 1 lakh unit domestic sales for the first time. This was a feat achieved after being 19 years in India, ever since operations commenced in February 2006.

Suzuki 2W Sales July 2024

Suzuki has achieved an 8.23% improvement in YoY total sales in July 2024 to 1,16,714 units. This was an 8,878 unit volume growth over 1,07,836 units sold in July 2024. The company reported positive sales in domestic markets, crossing the 1 lakh unit mark for the first time, at 1,00,602 units. This was a 25.27% YoY growth over 80,309 units sold in July 2023 relating to a volume increase of 20,293 units to command an 86.20% share.

Exports on the other hand dipped extremely by 41.47$ YoY to 16,112 units, down from 27,527 units shipped in July 2023. The company’s export share stands at 13.80%. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, Suzuki has performed well in domestic markets with a 41.52% MoM growth from 71,086 units, while exports fell by 6.33% over 17,201 units exported in June 2024.

Suzuki 2W YTD Sales April – July 2024

Year-to date (YTD) sales also showed positive performance in domestic markets while exports ended in the red. Domestic sales were up 26.69% to 3,51,787 units during the April – July 2024 period, a growth of 74,120 units from 2,77,667 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports on the other hand, dipped by 29.52% to 64,103 units over 90,953 units sold during the 4 month period of 2023. This took total sales up 12.82% to 4,15,890 units in the April-July 2024 period over 3,68,620 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded highest ever sales of more than 1.16 Lakh scooters and motorcycles in July 2024. Backed by healthy demand for our products in the domestic market, our sales grew by 25% in the month, crossing the 1 Lakh unit mark for the first time. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, dedicated dealer network and our esteemed business partners for their continued trust and support, which has helped us to reach this milestone.”

The company’s scooter and motorcycle lineup includes the 125cc range consisting of the Access 125, Avenis, Burgman, and Burgman Street SX and motorcycles ranging from 150cc and 250cc among which are the Gixxer / Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF and V-Strom SX. In the larger bike segment, the company has V-Strom 800 DE, Katana and Hayabusa.

New entrants have been heralded into the segment, among which was the 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 in new colours and some feature updates. The company also introduced the Burgman Street with added colours so as to capture the attention of buyers ahead of the festive season.