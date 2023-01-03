Suzuki 2W Sales Dec 2022 – Gixxer, Access, Avenis, Burgman

Suzuki Two Wheeler exported 23,007 units in December 2022 which is their highest ever monthly exports to date

Suzuki offers one of the best-selling scooters in India. It is the Access 125. The company also has Avenis, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX scooters in its portfolio. In motorcycles, their range includes Gixxer 155, Gixxer 250, V-Strom 250, etc.

Their latest launch is Street EX 125cc scooter, which is priced from Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-sh. The scooter costs Rs 22,400 more than the standard Burgman Street and comes in with Eco Performance Alpha (SEP) engine, Engine Auto Stop- Start (EASS) system and Silent Starter System.

Suzuki 2W Sales Dec 2022

Suzuki Motorcycle India has seen sales growth both in domestic and export markets in December 2022. Sales in the past month stood at 63,912 units, up 24.96 percent from 51,148 units sold in Dec 2021. This related to a 12,764 unit volume growth. It was however, a MoM decline in sales by 19.46 percent when compared to 79,359 units sold in Nov 2022.

Taking into account total sales of 63,912 units in Dec 2022, domestic sales stood at 40,905 units while exports were at 23,007 units. This was a growth of 25.67 percent in domestic sales as against 32,549 units sold in Dec 2021. Exports were also higher on a YoY basis by 23.70 percent when compared to 18,599 units shipped in Dec 2021. It was also the company’s highest ever monthly exports to date.

MoM sales however, fell 19.46 percent with domestic sales down 35.23 percent from 63,156 units sold in Nov 2022. Exports improved 41.99 percent from 16,203 units sold in Nov 2022. Total sales (domestic + exports) in November had been 79,359 units.

Suzuki 2W Sales CY 2022

Suzuki two wheeler sales saw positive results in the calendar year of 2022. Every month saw increased sales except for Feb, March and April. This brought Q1 2022 sales down to 1,69,960 units from 1,76,756 units sold in Q1 2021 relating to a 3.84 percent de-growth. Thereafter, sales have been positive with Q2 2022 sales up 43.56 percent to 1,67,773 units from 1,16,866 units sold in Q2 2021. This was a volume growth of 50,907 units.

H1 2022 sales improved 15.02 percent to 3,37,733 units from 2,93,622 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Q3 2022 sales also increased 10.98 percent to 1,97,549 units from 1,78,006 units sold in Q2 2021 while

Q4 2022 saw a 19.79 percent increase in sales to 1,73,695 units from 1,44,996 units sold in Q4 2021. H2 2022 sales thereby improved by 14.94 percent to 3,71,244 units from 2,23,002 units sold in H2 2021. Suzuki has several new launches lined up for the coming months, including an electric scooter.