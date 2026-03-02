Suzuki 2W Sales Feb 2026 – Domestic Crosses 1 Lakh Units, Total Sales Up 37%

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has reported total sales of 1,23,299 units in February 2026, registering a strong 37% year-on-year growth compared to 89,966 units sold in February 2025. The growth was driven by robust performance in both domestic and export markets.

Suzuki 2W Sales Feb 2026

Domestic sales stood at 1,01,071 units in February 2026, reflecting a 38% YoY increase over 73,215 units sold in the same month last year. Exports contributed 22,228 units during the month, marking a 33% growth compared to 16,751 units exported in February 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, domestic sales remained largely stable, growing marginally by 0.77% compared to January 2026. However, exports declined by 12.8% over January figures, resulting in a slight 1.98% drop in total MoM sales.

FY26 Year-To-Date Performance

For the financial year-to-date period, Suzuki has recorded cumulative sales of 13,11,252 units, reflecting a 15.78% YoY growth compared to 11,32,495 units during the same period last year. Domestic sales for FY26 so far stand at 10,70,939 units, up 13.91% YoY, while exports have grown 24.96% to reach 2,40,313 units.

Portfolio Expansion & Retail Network Growth

In February 2026, Suzuki strengthened its product lineup with the launch of the Suzuki Access featuring single-channel ABS. The company also expanded its retail footprint with new dealerships in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Gangtok (Sikkim), marking its presence across all states in India. Spare parts sales also recorded healthy traction, generating revenue of Rs 893.6 million in February 2026, reflecting an 18% YoY growth.

Customer Engagement Initiatives

Suzuki continued its focus on rider engagement through multiple initiatives during the month. The Hyderabad edition of Suzuki Matsuri witnessed participation from over 3,700 riders. The company also participated in Anime India 2026 in Kolkata and rolled out the Nationwide Suzuki Motofest campaign.

Additional on-ground events included GIXER Pit Stop activities across multiple cities, V-Strom Experience Day in Vadodara and Suzuki Access Mileage Contest events in Odisha and Punjab. With strong domestic momentum and steady export growth on a yearly basis, Suzuki appears to be maintaining positive traction heading into the final month of the fiscal year.