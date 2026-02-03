Suzuki 2W Sales Jan 2026 Shows 15% YoY, 14% YTD Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has started the year 2026 with a bang as the company just registered major sales growth on a YoY basis. Both the domestic sales and exports thrived in January 2025 on a YoY basis. Even the company’s spare parts sales recorded a positive growth YoY and MoM. Let’s take a closer look at these numbers and see what’s what.

Suzuki 2W Sales Jan 2026

Maker of the legendary Hayabusa, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, has registered positive growth in YoY and MoM aspects at the beginning of CY2026. The company managed to push out a total of 1,25,786 units last month, which yielded positive results in terms of sales. When compared to the 1,08,921 units sold in January 2025, Suzuki saw 15.48% YoY growth with 16,865 units gained in volume.

When compared to 1,22,366 units sold in December 2025, Suzuki saw MoM sales grow by 2.79%, gaining 3,420 units in volume. Breaking down these numbers further, we can see that Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 1,00,296 units accounting for 79.74% of Suzuki’s total sales in January 2026.

There was a 14.19% YoY growth when opposed to 87,834 units sold in January 2025, with a volume growth of 12,462 units. In December 2025, Suzuki sold 97,823 units, which gave it a 2.53% MoM growth, gaining 2,473 units in volume.

Exports accounted for 20.26% of Suzuki’s total sales with 25,490 units shipped last month. When compared to 21,087 units shipped last year and 24,543 units shipped a month before, Suzuki’s exports witnessed 20.88% YoY and 3.86% MoM growth gaining 4,403 units in volume YoY and 947 units in volume MoM.

YTD Sales

Where YTD sales are concerned, Suzuki’s sales numbers fell in the green when pitting it against last year’s numbers. With a total of 11,87,953 units sold in total with 13.95% YoY growth, there were 9,69,868 units sold in the domestic market with 11.87% YoY growth and 2,18,085 units shipped to export markets.

Statement from SMIPL

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The sales results for January indicate growing demand in both domestic and international markets. This momentum is supported by our ongoing focus on continuous customer engagement, after?sales service enhancement, and network expansion.

We will continue to invest in these areas to ensure that customers receive a seamless and reliable ownership experience throughout the year.”