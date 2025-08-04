Suzuki 2W Sales July 2025 – MoM and YTD Growth, YoY Decline

Suzuki 2W sales in July 2025 stood at 96,029 units in domestic markets posting a YoY decline while it saw a 29.88% MoM growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has reported their sales performance for July 2025. The company has registered a total of 1,13,600 units last month. This included both domestic sales and exports. It related to a marginal 2.67% YoY de-growth when compared to 1,16,714 units sold in July 2024.

This was a volume decline of 3,114 units. MoM sales on the other hand, showed off strong performance with a 19.27% growth from a total of 95,244 unit sales of July 2025. Volume increase stood at a healthy 18,356 units.

Suzuki 2W YoY and MoM Sales July 2025

A break up of the company’s sales both in domestic and global markets shows off a 4.55% YoY decline in domestic sales to 96,029 units. This was a 4,573 unit dip in volumes over 1,00,602 units sold in July 2024. Exports, on the other hand, saw a 9.06% improvement to 17,571 units last month, up from 16,112 units shipped in July 2024.

MoM sales however, saw a growth in domestic sales but a decline in exports. The company had 73,934 unit sales in domestic markets in June 2024 relating to a 29.88% growth. This was a volume increase of 22,095 units. Exports however, suffered a 17.55% de-growth from 21,310 units shipped in June 2025.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We continue to receive strong support from our customers with retail sales of 93,141 units in the domestic market, a 14% growth over the same month last year (81,730 units). As we head into the festive season, we remain focused on delivering a seamless & satisfying experience to our customers and continue our efforts towards sustaining momentum in the months to come.”

Suzuki 2W YTD Sales July 2025

While assessing cumulative sales for Q1 FY26 (April-July 2025), Suzuki 2W showed positive performance both in terms of domestic sales and exports. With a total of 4,50,688 units sold in the FY26 YTD period, the company has posted an overall 8.37% growth. This was an encouraging 34,798 unit volume increase from 4,15,890 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Domestic sales during the FY26 contributed 3,72,957 units, up by 6.02% over 3,51,787 units in the same period last year. It was a 21.26% increase in exports rose from 64,103 units in FY 25 period to 77,731 units in the April to July 2025 period.